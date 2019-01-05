Realme Yo Days Sale: Realme U1 to go on sale tomorrow – buds, backpack on offer!

The company has also put Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro on sale beginning January 7.

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme is coming up with an open sale of its U1 Fiery Gold device from Sunday. The phone will be available on Realme.com and Amazon from 7 to 9 January 2019. In a statement released on Saturday, the phone maker said that the first 500 Realme U1 orders will get free Realme Buds for all three days.

“Through this campaign, Realme Buds Earphones and Realme Backpack will go on sale for the first time. During the sale, 300 Realme Backpacks will be available in just INR 1/- crazy deal for three days (7th to 9th January) at 12:00 Noon every day,” it said. The backpacks will be available at the original price of Rs 2,399.

The company has also put Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro on sale beginning January 7.

The smartphone maker has also started R Power Challenge in which top 560 participants with highest “R Power” will win discount coupons on Realme U1 and Realme buds. “The top 10 winners will win Free Realme U1, 50 people will get Realme U1 50% off coupon, 100 people will receive Realme U1 20% off coupon and the rest of the 400 people will win Realme Buds 50% off coupon,” it said in the statement.

To participate, you need to visit R Power challenge page on the website and register with a Realme account. The person has to share the page through Facebook with friends to complete the procedure. R Power will increase when friends visit the page and click ‘support’. The winners will be announced on Sunday. During the sale, the company will give away 40 Realme Buds to the Realme Website subscribers. People can be a part of this activity by subscribing through email.

Realme Offers

Realme offer 1- Buy Realme U1 and get free Realme Buds (First 500 Orders Everyday from 7th Jan to 9th Jan)

Realme offer 2 -15 per cent cashback up to 1,500 with Mobikwik during the sale

Realme offer 3- R power challenges – Win discount coupons up to 100 per cent off on Realme U1 & Earbuds

Realme offer 4- Rs 1 crazy deal on Realme Backpack at 12 Noon Everyday from 7th Jan to 9th January