Realme Yo Days sale brings price cuts, discounts on Realme 2 Pro, U1; Re 1 flash sale available too

The sale started on April 9 and will continue till April 12. (Representational image of Realme 3)

Realme Yo Days sale has begun and it could be your chance to benefit from permanent price cuts, discounts and other deals on Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro. The sale started on April 9 and will continue till April 12.

During the sale, three Realme smartphones are available at a discounted price for those looking for a new smartphone. The sub-brand of Oppo is celebrating six million users.

“At realme, we cherish our customers. This campaign was much-needed post realme achieved another milestone by having a huge 6 million user base. We dedicate this campaign to our users and fans,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India

Apart from the aforementioned three smartphones, Realme backpack is also on sale at just Re 1. However, buyers must note that these are limited on each day during the sale.

Realme 3

A lower range smartphone, Realme 3 can be purchased under Rs 10,000. Featuring a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top, the smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. There are two variants – 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB and both have a dual camera setup with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is powered by a 4230mAh battery.

The newly released Realme 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 from April 9 on Amazon.in, Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 2 Pro

The Realme 2 Pro can be bought at Rs 13,990. It runs on Snapdragon 660 chipset, which is claimed to have more processing power on offer as compared to its rival Redmi Note 5 Pro with the same price.

Featuring 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, the Realme 2 Pro runs on Snapdragon 660 chipset. This smartphone is available in three variants which are 4GB, 6GB and 8GB, along with an expandable storage of up to 128GB.

The rear of Realme 2 Pro smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel secondary sensor, whereas the front sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Many prospective smartphone buyers would be delighted to know that Realme has cut the price of all Realme 2 Pro permanently. Its 8GB variant is available at the price of Rs 14,990, 6GB comes at Rs 12,990 and 4GB can be purchased Rs 10,990. Moreover, the first 500 buyers on Realme.com will get Rs 500-worth Realme Buds for free on April 10.

Realme U1

Those who are particular about pictures should note that Realme U1 sports an improved set of cameras from Realme 2 Pro. The smartphone features a 25-megapixel front camera with features such as AI Beautify, which can track up to 296 points for facial recognition.

The Realme U1 runs on MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and users can choose between its two variants – 3GB/4GB RAM with 64GB storage.

The company has also decided to permanently cut the price of both variants of the U1 smartphones. Although the 4GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999, Realme U1 with 3GB RAM can be bought at Rs 9,999. Moreover, buyers will also get an additional Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid orders during the sale.