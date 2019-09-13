Realme XT launched in India — check prices, features, specifications

It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor which will be an attractive feature for people looking to buy the phone. RealmeXT will come in two different colours Pearl White and Pearl Blue. (Image: Twitter)

Realme XT now in India: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has revealed its latest phone Realme XT for the Indian market. The new smartphone was announced at an event on Thursday. Realme has also announced its wireless earphones — Realme Buds Wireless. The new smartphone will sport a 64-megapixel quad-camera along with a high-end glass design. RealmeXT will come with an AMOLED display which will be attractive for users. The company has gone a step further as Realme XT will run on Snapdragon 712 chipset. The company will also be giving covers for the smartphone worth Rs 399.

The basic model of the Realme XT will be available for Rs 15,999. It will have 4GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Realme XT will also have two more variants. The first one will support 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and the other variant will have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage — they will be available for Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. Both the phones will be available for customers from September 16 on Flipkart as well as Realme website.

The smartphone has a display of 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2340) Super AMOLED Dewdrop. It is a dual sim smartphone along with two memory card slots. Realme XT sports the Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides of the smartphone. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor which will be an attractive feature for people looking to buy the phone.

RealmeXT will come in two different colours Pearl White and Pearl Blue. The smartphone will also be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery and will support 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging as well. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie which will also have a system-wide dark mode. Users who like listening to music will be able to enjoy as Realme XT will have Dolby Atmos surround sound in it. Realme XT will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera. People who like to click selfies will definitely enjoy this.