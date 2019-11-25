Realme XT first device to get Android 10, phone brand shares ColorOS 7 rollout roadmap

The dark mode has been the most talked-about feature across Android and iOS and has been a major hit amongst users as well.

Realme has announced the roadmap for the rollout of ColorOS 7 on its smartphones. ColorOS 7 is set to be unveiled in India for Oppo and Realme phones on Tuesday at a New Delhi event. For Realme phones, the rollout of stable versions will begin in January 2020 and will span till Q3. Realme India Madhav Sheth had earlier confirmed that ColorOS 7 for Realme phones will be different from that powering Oppo phones. Realme also claims that ColorOS 7 will enhance security on Realme devices and will also provide stability to smartphones.

According to Realme, the new user interface will sport enhanced features that will include smoother gaming graphics and better RAM management on smartphones. The new ColorOS 7 will also bring options like app icons shape, size and font change. Alongside this, Realme’s new software will also bring a system-wide dark mode. The dark mode has been the most talked-about feature that has been a major hit amongst users as well.

In a statement, Realme said the beta programme for ColorOS 7 will officially begin on November 27 for the Realme X2 Pro. The rollout, however, will begin on December 18. Those who are interested in participating will need to fill out an application form on the Realme community page. Besides, users who participated in the ColorOS 6.7 beta programme for Realme XT should start getting the ColorOS 7 on their devices by November end.

The first two devices that will be updated to ColorOS 7 in January 2020 are Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro. In February, Realme X and Realme 5 Pro will be eligible for ColorOS 7 update; Realme X2 Pro will get the stable ColorOS 7 update in March; Realme 3 and Realme 3i should get the update in April; Realme 5 and Realme 5s will receive the update in May; Realme 2 Pro should get the update in June; and finally Realme C2 will get the update in Q3.

Realme says that the company will work on beta testing alongside Beta testers which will allow Realme to work and enhance the upcoming ColorOS 7 even further.

It launched the Realme X2 Pro last week which looks to challenge the OnePlus7T. Realme’s latest smartphone comes in two different variants of the 128GB model and the 256 GB model. The 128 GB model has been priced at Rs 29,999 whereas the 256GB model will be available for Rs 33,999.

It is packed with 4000mAh battery and also sports 4 cameras at the back of the phone. The company also claims that RealmeX2 Pro can be charged in under 40 minutes using the USB-C port.