Realme X7 Max 5G with Dimensity 1200, 120Hz display and 50W fast charging launched in India

Realme X7 Max design seems to be a cross between the Realme X7 Pro and Realme 8 Pro. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Realme X7 Max 5G was launched in India on Monday (May 31) as the Oppo spin-off brand’s latest flagship offering in the country. This is notably the third phone in the Realme X7 series after the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro. Realme has also launched the new Realme Smart TV 4K in 50- and 43-inch screen sizes alongside the Realme X7 Max 5G.

Realme X7 Max India price and availability

The Realme X7 Max starts at Rs 26,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs 29,999. The phone will go on sale for the first time on June 4 from Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.

Realme X7 Max specs and features

The phone comes with a 6.43-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate (360Hz touch sampling rate). It has a hole punch cut-out for the selfie camera — this is 16MP with f/2.5 aperture. The screen can peak 1,000nits of brightness though Realme does not mention if it supports any HDR format. There is also no word on the kind of screen protection it is using on the Realme X7 Max. For biometrics, the phone has an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Realme X7 Max has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that’s claimed to be 22 percent faster and 25 percent more power efficient than the Dimensity 1000 Plus seen inside the Realme X7 Pro. Both chipsets pack the same Mali-G77 GPU though. Realme is using fast UFS 3.1 storage (up to 256GB) in the Realme X7 Max. This is an improvement over UFS 2.2 inside the Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7. There is no expandable storage.

The Realme X7 Max also has an upgraded stainless steel vapour cooling system. This is said to be an improvement over the copper-based vapour cooling system seen inside the Realme X7 Pro.

The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 software and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support (compliant charger in the box). It comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res support while also retaining the headphone jack. Connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (N1/N28A/N40/N41/N77/N78/N79).

For photography, the phone has a three-camera setup on the rear with a 64MP (Sony IMX682 sensor) main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP macro shooter.

Realme X7 Max design

The Realme X7 Max design seems to be a cross between the Realme X7 Pro and Realme 8 Pro with a combination of both matte and glossy elements — and a sizeable “Dare to Leap” slogan thrown in. The phone is made entirely out of plastic and Realme is really touting its slim (8.4mm) and light (179 gram) profile which is impressive considering all the powerful hardware inside it. This is also the first Realme phone in its class to have an official IP rating — this is IPX4.

Realme Smart TV 4K specs, features, price and availability

With Realme Smart TV 4K, the company claims it is offering an “all-round package” with high-end features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, 24W quad stereo speakers, and super-thin bezels at 2.6mm for a screen-to-body ratio of a whopping 97.2 percent.

Available in 50- and 43-inch screen sizes, the Realme Smart TV 4K is powered by a 4-core MediaTek processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, infrared and Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI (one with ARC), two USB and AV, Tuner, LAN, Headphone Out and COAX.

Realme Smart TV 4K comes in 50- and 43-inch screen sizes.

The TV(s) run Android TV software and come with features like Chromecast and hands-free Google Assistant voice control.

The 43-inch Realme Smart TV 4K will sell for Rs 27,999. The 50-inch model will cost Rs 39,999. The TV(s) will go on sale for the first time on June 4 from Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.