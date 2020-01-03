Realme X50 5G launch soon; Check price, specifications and top features

According to reports, the Realme X50 will come with an octa-core Snapdragon 735 processor with a 6GB RAM. (Image: IE)

Realme X50 5G is set to hit the Indian markets in January. The Chinese smartphone maker will be the first company to launch a 5G-enabled smartphone in the country. The Realme X50 5G is set to launch in China on January 7, 2020, and will be the first smartphone launched by Realme this year.

According to reports, the Realme X50 will come with an octa-core Snapdragon 735 processor with a 6GB RAM. The Realme X50 will run on Android and will be powered with a 4500 mAh battery. Realme X50 also supports wireless charging alongside VOOC fast charging as well.

Reports also suggest that the new smartphone from Realme will come with a four-camera set up with a primary camera supporting the 64-megapixel camera. The other three cameras will be of 8 megapixel, 13 megapixel and 2 megapixels. Talking about the front camera of the smartphone, Realme will come with a 32-megapixel front camera which will be the primary camera. Whereas the second camera on the phone will come with an 8-megapixel camera. Talking about RAM, the Realme X50 will come with an 8GB RAM and three different storage options as well.

According to the leaks that have surfaced online, the Realme X50 will come in two different colours. It will be available in a blue colour variant as well as in the Polar colour option. The Realme X50 is priced at CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 28,000). The smartphone brand has been known for its budget smartphones as they have done well in India. Realme competes with the likes of Xiaomi, which is one of the hottest selling smartphone brand in India.

Realme had launched their first smartphone in India in May 2018. They entered the Indian market with Realme X after which they unveiled several smartphones in the Indian market.