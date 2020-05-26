Realme X3 SuperZoom launched with 60x periscope zoom camera, fast 120Hz display

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Oppo spin-off Realme launched the camera-focused Realme X3 SuperZoom phone for global markets on Tuesday. The Realme X3 SuperZoom may not be a next-generation product when it comes to core hardware, but it’s got some interesting camera credentials among other things that make it exciting. Realme has launched the Realme X3 SuperZoom in Europe for now, though it isn’t clear if and when the phone will arrive in other markets including India.

Since cameras are its main USP, let’s just start with that bit. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has four cameras on the back. The main camera has a resolution of 64MP. The main highlight here is the 8MP periscope-style telephoto camera that’s capable of outputting 5x optically zoomed photos. When paired with some software chops, plus that 64MP main camera, the Realme X3 SuperZoom can also shoot up to 60x hybrid zoom photos. The phone also has an 8MP ultra wide-angle and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has two cameras, a 32MP main and another 8MP ultra wide-angle, housed inside a pill-shaped punch hole cutout.

Moving on, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a 1080p+ resolution and fast 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 — so is the phone’s back. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics. Under the hood, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is a 4G phone. Software-wise, the phone runs Realme UI.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom further comes with a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

Realme has launched the Realme X3 SuperZoom in Europe at a price of Euros 499 which roughly translates to Rs 41,500. This is for the version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.