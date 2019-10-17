Realme X2 Pro, the OnePlus 7T rival, confirmed to launch in India in November

Realme X2 Pro has a quad-camera setup at the back

Realme X2 Pro, the recently launched flagship device from the Chinese brand, has been confirmed to launch in India in November. In a media invite, Realme has announced that the Realme X2 Pro will arrive in India on November 20, which is a little more than a month from now. Earlier, CEO Madhav Sheth had confirmed the smartphone is going to be available in December in India. The Realme X2 Pro boasts of a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, capable enough, at least on paper, to take on the OnePlus 7T.

The India pricing of the Realme X2 Pro will be officially announced at the November 20 event. It is expected to be on par with the China pricing, which is 2,699 yuan (roughly Rs 27,200) for the 6GB/64GB version, 2,899 yuan (approximately Rs 29,200) for the 8GB/128GB version, and 3,299 yuan (approximately Rs 33,200) for the high-end 12GB/256GB version. There is a Master Edition featuring the designs on prolific Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, which comes in Brick and Cement colours. It costs 3,299 yuan too.

While the Realme X2 Pro is slated to launch in November, it is likely scheduled to be released into the markets in December, as per Sheth’s announcement posted on Twitter a few days back. It is also expected that Realme will announce the Realme X2, the toned-down version of Realme X2 Pro, in India the same day but with a different name. Realme X2 will be rebranded as Realme XT 730G in India, as per a Realme official.

For specifications, the Realme X2 Pro has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz Fluid display with a notch at the top. An optical fingerprint sensor is embedded under the display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. There is support for microSD card on the device as well. Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1, however, a RealmeOS is reportedly in the works. There is a 4000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

Realme X2 Pro comes with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 main sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. For selfies, the notch on the display houses a 16-megapixel sensor with a lot of software customisations, including portrait mode. The device also supports Dolby Atmos on dual speakers.