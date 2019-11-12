Realme X2 Pro launch: Event tickets bundled with benefits worth Rs 2,100 – How to buy

Realme X2 Pro is scheduled to launch on November 20 in India

Realme X2 Pro is a few days away from its debut in India. Realme is holding an event on November 20, the tickets for which are now available to purchase. Realme fans and others interested in attending the launch event need to get themselves a ‘Launch Event Ticket’ that costs Rs 299. But the benefits the attendees get in exchange for the ticket is claimed to be worth Rs 2,100.

Realme has promised that this ticket will avail attendees an assured bouquet of goodies, including a Realme Power Bank, a discount voucher of Rs 855 for Realme X2 Pro, and more.

The ‘Launch Event Ticket’ can be bought on BookMyShow, giving attendees a host of benefits. Not only the attendee gets free Realme products and an R-Pass, but they also get free access to refreshments. The attendees also get to experience the Realme X2 Pro at the event. One ticket allows entry of one person to the event, Realme has stated.

Realme is holding the event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi at 12 pm.

Apart from the Realme X2 Pro, the brand is also expected to announce its first fitness band. Not much is known about the fitness band as of now, but we will get the details at the launch. It is also anticipated as a rival to Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 that was launched in India recently.

Finally moving to the Realme X2 Pro, the smartphone was launched in China last month at a starting price of 2,699 yuan, which is roughly Rs 27,300. The India pricing is expected to align with it.

For specifications, the Realme X2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a fingerprint sensor embedded underneath. The smartphone comes with four cameras at the back – a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme X2 Pro boasts of a 16-megapixel camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 4000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge.