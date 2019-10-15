Realme X2 Pro comes as latest 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered smartphone

Realme X2 Pro is the latest smartphone to take on the powerhouses such as OnePlus 7T Pro with a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and a 90Hz display. The Oppo spinoff brand on Tuesday unveiled its latest flagship in China. The Realme X2 Pro was recently confirmed by CEO Madhav Sheth to be launched in India in December. The vanilla version, Realme X2, is also set to make its entry into the Indian market as an upgrade to the Realme XT and will go by the name of Realme XT 730G. However, both the new devices will be added to the brand’s X series of smartphones.

In China, the Realme X2 Pro bears the pricing of 2,699 yuan (roughly Rs 27,200) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The Realme X2 Pro 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version costs 2,899 yuan (roughly Rs 29,200), and the top-end version 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available at 3,299 yuan (roughly Rs 33,200). The Realme X2 Pro comes in Blue and White colour options. There is also a Realme X2 Pro Master Edition featuring Black and Cement design by Naoto Fukasawa. It’s also priced at 3,299 yuan. The India pricing for the smartphone is said to be on par.

As for the specifications, the Realme X2 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a notch at the top housing the front camera and supports DC dimming 2.0 technology. It is shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and embeds an optical fingerprint sensor underneath. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1. The Realme X2 Pro is backed by a 4000mAh battery that charges at 50W via the SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

Realme X2 Pro has a quad-camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor.