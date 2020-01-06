Realme X2 Pro & Buds Air: An affordable wireless earphone with good sound output

Stylish and performance-oriented, the realme X2 Pro smartphone comes with an ultra-massive 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, made from glass and metal providing ultra-smooth display.

Realme, the Chinese smartphone brand that was officially established in May, 2018 by its founder Sky Li and Madhav Sheth in India, together with a young, passionate and energetic team, has received a great response from customers here, especially for its selfie phones. The company has built a reputation for itself as a provider of high-quality smartphones with stylish design and good performance; affordable price tags is a huge draw here. Recently, realme debuted its new X2 Pro device. Starting at Rs 29,999 and available in two colour variants—Neptune Blue and Lunar, it is said to be the first premium flagship smartphone, powered by India’s fastest 50W Super VOOC Flash Charge (100% Charge in 35 minutes) and the fastest Snapdragon Processor ever—Snapdragon 855+, company officials claim. Realme has also introduced its new wireless earphones—Buds Air, priced at Rs 3,999.

Realme X2 Pro (Rs 29,999)

Stylish and performance-oriented, the realme X2 Pro smartphone comes with an ultra-massive 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, made from glass and metal providing ultra-smooth display. Take my word, this phone’s 90 Hz ultra-smooth display will elevate your viewing experience, it is one of the smoothest smartphone screens I have come across in recent times. Our trial unit was the Neptune Blue (8GB, 128GB) variant and based on its stay at my end during the review period, I can confidently say this can be an ideal companion for gaming, working, and leisure needs. It is designed with a quad-camera (64 MP primary lens, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP super-wide-angle, and 2 MP portrait lens) that lets you take attractive pictures of everything around you.

This smartphone, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, will facilitate a lag-free performance. What’s more, it comes with 8GB of RAM and an internal memory capacity of 128 GB.You can explore a new level of photography with this device; it utilises AI algorithms and optical lenses to provide up to 20x Hybrid Zoom. Also, with the presence of advanced features, including ultra video stabilisation, Nightscape 2.0, super wide-angle video, and real-time bokeh video, you can be prepared for a stellar photography experience. Plus, its 16.5 cm (6.5-inch) FHD+ Super AMOLED display, along with dual surround speakers, will ensure that you have a delightful viewing experience. You can get ready to charge your smartphone quickly, as it features the SuperVOOC 50 W Flash Charge feature with the Type-C port. This smartphone features the latest in-display fingerprint from Goodix that lets you unlock your phone quickly (upto 0.23 seconds). Overall, a smart, fast and good performing phone that will impress you no end.

Realme Buds Air (Rs 3,999)

Let us face it, not many people can afford Apple’s AirPods that comes in a new design with noise cancellation feature but they cost a bomb. No wonder, the tech-conscious youngsters are in awe of realme’s new offering in the audio arena —Buds Air. Priced at a modest `3,999, Buds Air is equipped with super low latency custom R1 chip and Bluetooth 5.0 that allows instant and stable connection between the earbuds and the smartphone. It comes with 12 MM Dynamic Bass Boost Driver, 17-hour music playback, accessible smart controls and environment noise cancellation.

Simply place the case on realme 10W Wireless Charger to charge up your earbuds. The front of the case comes with LED lights to provide real-time charge information. Additionally, it also supports charging via a Type-C charging cable. All in all, a good looking and decent performing wireless earphone with good sound output. Highly recommended for daily commuters.