Realme X2 Pro arrives to take on OnePlus 7T with 90Hz Fluid display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Realme X2 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

Realme X2 Pro has been launched in India at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday. The flagship smartphone looks to take on the OnePlus 7T with specifications such as a 90Hz display and a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. The Realme X2 Pro has been touted as a smartphone that offers professional-level photography, thanks to its 64-megapixel camera. The smartphone is the newest member of the brand’s X family. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also announced that Realme will be among the first brands to bring 5G smartphones to India next year. However, a tangible timeline is not available, given the 5G spectrum auction is yet to happen.

The Realme X2 Pro comes in two variants – the 8GB/128GB model costs Rs 29,999 while the 12GB/256GB model is priced at Rs 33,999. The smartphone comes in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colours and will go on sale on Flipkart and realme.com starting November 26. Offline availability will begin soon, the brand said. There is a Realme X2 Pro Master Edition designed by Naoto Fukasawa that comes with Red Brick and Concrete finish. It costs Rs 34,999 and will be made available around Christmas.

For the specifications, the Realme X2 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Fluid display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, 402ppi pixel density, and a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The display packs an optical fingerprint sensor underneath. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs ColorOS 6.1 but the ColorOS 7 could be arriving. There are stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, in addition to a 3.5mm headphone jack on the smartphone.

Realme X2 Pro has a series of four cameras at the back – a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor on the front for selfies. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with Oppo’s 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology. Realme claims the phone can be charged fully in 33 minutes via the USB-C port at the bottom.