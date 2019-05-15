Realme X with pop-up selfie camera launched alongside Realme X Lite: Price, specifications

After a month of teasers, Realme X is finally official in China marking the Oppo\u2019s spinoff China venture. The high-stakes device packs top-of-the-line specifications to counter its close rival Xiaomi that is coming up with first Redmi flagship phone soon. Alongside the Realme X, the company introduced a toned-down version called Realme X Lite, a renamed version of the Realme 3 Pro. The Realme X comes in three RAM and storage variants - 4GB\/64GB costs 1,499 yuan (roughly Rs 15,400), 6GB\/64GB is priced at 1,599 yuan (approximately Rs 16,400), and 8GB\/128GB that will sell at Rs 1,799 yuan (roughly Rs 18,500). There is a special edition for the Realme X that features design found on onion peels, called Naoto Fukasawa that will be available at 1,899 yuan (roughly Rs 19,400). There was no word on India availability but the company will likely release the Realme X here. While a few key specifications of the Realme X were confirmed early, the full internals has been disclosed at the event. The Realme X runs ColorOS 6.0 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with three RAM options - 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Realme X has two rear cameras - a 48-megapixel f sensor and a 5-megapixel f sensor. There is a 16-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f housed on a motorised slider. The smartphone has a 3765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging via a USB Type-C port. There is Dolby Atmos available on the phone. Coming to the light variant, the Realme X Lite comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The processor is the same as the Realme X but the maximum RAM capacity is 6GB. The storage is up to 128GB, with support for microSD card. There are two cameras on the Realme X Lite as well - a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor at the back. There is a 25-megapixel selfie camera on the Realme X Lite. there is a 4045mAh battery underneath with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. The Realme X Lite costs 1,199 yuan (approximately Rs 12,300) for the 4GB\/64GB variant, 1,299 yuan (roughly Rs 13,300) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, and 1,499 yuan (roughly Rs 15,400) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.