Realme X – the Poco F1 killer – set to launch on May 15: Price, specifications, and everything else

Realme X launch is set for May 15 as the company has finally teased its foray into the Chinese market after making great strides in India. The brand that was spun off from Oppo to cater to the entry-level and budget price categories in India is launching its first-ever flagship phone, which is called Realme X. Well, its closest competitor Chinese brand Redmi, which is owned by Xiaomi, is coming up with its own flagship dubbed Redmi X. Although, Redmi GM Lu Weibing has already dismissed Redmi X as the official name for the phone. Meanwhile, Realme X stays and will see the light of the day on May 15. For a company that is nearly one year old, Realme X will mark its entry into the flagship club that has a lot of names though scattered over a wide range price wise. Talking about Android phones, Samsung and Google sit on the cream layer with their exorbitant phones, OnePlus finds a midground, and Xiaomi undercuts all of them with its Poco F1 that sells for less than Rs 20,000. Realme X is expected to sport all the flagship-level specifications but for less pricing. Moreover, since Redmi is a separate brand altogether, Xiaomi needs to put a mighty contender to the Realme X. There have been multiple reports pointing to what Realme X will pack inside. The most interesting one is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor that will likely make debut in the affordable price segment with Realme X. The smartphone has visited many regulatory websites, such as TENAA in China, where many other details were revealed. According to the listing on TENAA, Realme X, mentioned with the model number RMX 1901, will pack a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display, a 3680mAh battery under the hood along with company\u2019s proprietary VOOC 3.0 super charge technology. But Realme is abuzz creating hype around the Realme X in its own way. On Weibo, the company has teased the pop-up camera on the Realme X - something many reports have speculated in the past. The pop-up selfie camera on the Realme X was touted to endure 200,000 times of the open-close process. The company has also touted an AMOLED display without a notch on the Realme X. Realme has also shared what looks like a hands-on image of the Realme X on Weibo. There is a listing already live on JD.com embedding a product video that shows the device in its entirety. The registrations for the Realme X are live and the first 100 people will receive free Realme headphones with the purchase. Alongside, the company will also launch Realme X Lite (aka Realme X Youth Edition), which essentially is a rebranded version of Realme 3 Pro, and bigger sibling Realme X Pro. For the pricing, the Realme X is said to start at 1,599 yuan (roughly Rs 16,500) in China. In any case, we will have the official information on specifications and pricing of the Realme X series on May 15.