Realme X launch date in India announced: Here’s when Redmi K20 rival will arrive

Realme X, the flagship device from the brand that was spun off last year from Oppo, finally has a launch date for the Indian market. After weeks of teasing the Realme X, the company has sent out media invites for an event that is scheduled to happen on July 15. We are dead sure it’s when the Realme X will be launched in India. The smartphone was released into the Chinese market in May, alongside the announcement by CEO Madhav Sheth that Realme X will arrive in India in the second half with different specifications.

One of the three unknowns – the launch date – is now confirmed but the details on the device’s specifications and exact pricing will be revealed at the event. In China, the Realme X starts at 1,499 yuan for the base model. But Sheth said in an earlier confirmation that the Realme X could be priced around Rs 18,000 in India. The top-end variant of the smartphone costs 1,799 yuan in China, which translates to Rs 18,500.

Realme X event in China also saw the launch of the Realme X Lite, which is essentially a rebranded version of the Realme 3 Pro, which is already available in India. Also, Sheth confirmed that the Onion and Garlic variants of the Realme X from the Naoto Fukasawa collection will be launched in India.

The China variant of the Realme X comes with a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a 91.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio, protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device, a first in a Realme phone. What’s also a first is the pop-up selfie camera that is located in the dead centre of the device’s top edge. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There are dual cameras on the Realme X – a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The pop-up selfie camera has a 16-megapixel sensor. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based Color OS 6. There is Dolby Atmos available on the device, in addition to the company’s various features made for gaming. The Realme X has a 3765mAh battery that supports the VOOC 3.0 fast charging.