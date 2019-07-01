Realme X India launch: Pricing, specifications, and everything you should know

Although the Realme X Lite is essentially a rebranded version of the Realme 3 Pro, which was launched in India a while ago, the Realme X has something new to offer.
Realme will launch the Realme X in India soon. The company’s Twitter handle has teased the launch without specifying the date but it alludes to an imminent launch after weeks of anticipation. Oppo’s sub-brand Realme launched the Realme X and Realme X Lite in China in May.
Although the Realme X Lite is essentially a rebranded version of the Realme 3 Pro, which was launched in India a while ago, the Realme X has something new to offer – a pop-up selfie camera.
Soon after Realme launched the Realme X in China, Madhav Sheth, the Realme CEO, made an announcement that the smartphone will be soon come to India, however, it will be with different specifications.
Realme X India price
Sheth also added that the Realme X will come with a special edition variant which was made keeping the Indian market in mind, besides the already announced Onion and Garlic special editions. The price of the Indian model of Realme X will be nearly Rs 18,000, he has revealed.
It is to be noted that in China, the Realme X comes at a price of 1,499 yuan (around Rs 15,000) for the base storage variant of 4GB RAM/64GB while the 6GB RAM/64GB variant of Realme X can be purchased at 1,599 yuan (nearly Rs 16,000). Buyers living in China have to shell out 1,799 yuan (about Rs 18,000) for its variant with 8GB RAM/128GB storage.
Comparing the Chinese price and the Indian price of the Realme X smartphone, it is safe to assume that different specifications are really an upgrade for the Realme X variant in India. Sheth had earlier changed his Twitter profile name as Madhav X, possibly signalling at the launch of Realme X in the country.
Realme X specifications (Chinese variant)
Realme X was released in China in May of this year, featuring a 6.5 full HD+ bezel-less AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor, along with a motorised pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with an Adreno 616 GPU.
Realme X is powered by latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system along with the Realme’s own ColorOS 6 skin. The device comes with a 3,765mAh battery supported for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. It sports a dual camera setup in the rear comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor.
Selfie lovers would be happy to note that the phone sports a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie shooter on the front.
