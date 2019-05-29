Realme X India launch not happening anytime soon; here’s why

Realme X may take a little longer than you anticipated to release in India. CEO Madhav Sheth informed that the Realme X can be brought to India “around the second half of the year”, which means sometime after June.

While this may come as a disappointment to some eager Realme fans who have been eyeing the brand’s first flagship, the delay will allow the company to add necessary final touches to Realme X before its India launch. To recall, Sheth earlier said Realme X will have a dedicated variant with specifications tweaked specially for India users.

Even in his early tweets, Sheth only confirmed the Realme X’s arrival in India without specifying the exact timeline. Now, the launch seems to have been pushed back to this year’s second half, which is quite a long time considering the China launch this month.

Sheth has also not said what is causing the delay – “We shall try to bring it earlier, but with all our effort, we think we shall be only able to bring around second half of the year,” he tweeted in response to a query asking him when Realme X is expected in India.

For now, we know that Realme X will be specifically tweaked for India users and could bear a Rs 18,000 pricing. This will make the Realme X the most premium device in India. But there will be more variants at different price points within the bracket.

In China, the Realme X costs 1,499 yuan onwards, which is approximately Rs 15,000. There is a Realme X Naoto Fukasawa collection that features designs similar to onion and garlic peels, which is also expected to arrive in India.

Realme X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is a 48-megapixel camera on the back along with a 5-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 3765mAh battery under the hood. For the India variant, we may expect to see some variations to these specifications.