Realme X India launch not happening anytime soon; here’s why

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2019 2:20:20 PM

Realme X is not coming to India anytime soon

Realme X may take a little longer than you anticipated to release in India. CEO Madhav Sheth informed that the Realme X can be brought to India “around the second half of the year”, which means sometime after June.

While this may come as a disappointment to some eager Realme fans who have been eyeing the brand’s first flagship, the delay will allow the company to add necessary final touches to Realme X before its India launch. To recall, Sheth earlier said Realme X will have a dedicated variant with specifications tweaked specially for India users.

Even in his early tweets, Sheth only confirmed the Realme X’s arrival in India without specifying the exact timeline. Now, the launch seems to have been pushed back to this year’s second half, which is quite a long time considering the China launch this month.

Sheth has also not said what is causing the delay – “We shall try to bring it earlier, but with all our effort, we think we shall be only able to bring around second half of the year,” he tweeted in response to a query asking him when Realme X is expected in India.

For now, we know that Realme X will be specifically tweaked for India users and could bear a Rs 18,000 pricing. This will make the Realme X the most premium device in India. But there will be more variants at different price points within the bracket.

In China, the Realme X costs 1,499 yuan onwards, which is approximately Rs 15,000. There is a Realme X Naoto Fukasawa collection that features designs similar to onion and garlic peels, which is also expected to arrive in India.

Realme X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is a 48-megapixel camera on the back along with a 5-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 3765mAh battery under the hood. For the India variant, we may expect to see some variations to these specifications.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Realme X India launch not happening anytime soon; here’s why
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition