Realme Winter Sale goes live with big offers on Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, and more

Realme 3 Pro is available to buy with the biggest discount

Realme is discounting its smartphones under the ongoing Realme Winter Sale. Major smartphones that are up for grabs include the Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i, and Realme C2. The discounts go up to Rs 3,000, over and above various cashback and no-cost EMI payment option from Bajaj Finserv. Realme has partnered Cashify to give an additional discount of Rs 500 on trade-ins. Buyers using MobiKwik to make the payments on the website will be eligible for a cashback of up to 10 per cent capped at Rs 1,000.

Realme Winter Sale is live now and will conclude on December 5.

The maximum discount is being offered on the Realme 3 Pro – the smartphone is available for Rs 9,999, down from its original price of Rs 12,999. The Realme 5 Pro is seeing a discount of Rs 1,000 and can be bought at Rs 12,999. It was launched at an initial price of Rs 13,999. The Realme X is selling for Rs 15,999, down from its original price of Rs 16,999. The Realme 3 can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 7,999, which is Rs 1,000 less than the original cost.

Realme is offering coupons that can be redeemed on the purchase of select models. The Realme 3 and Realme 3i can be bought for Rs 500 less over and above the discounted price. Buyers can also avail a voucher worth Rs 1,000 that can be redeemed on the purchase of Realme 5 Pro. These vouchers are valid through December 5.

The newly launched devices, such as Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s will also go on sale during this period. However, there is no discount on either phone. Realme X2 Pro is available to buy at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 for the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. The Realme 5s also comes in two variants – the 4GB/64GB model costs Rs 9,999 and the 4GB/128GB version is priced at Rs 10,999.

Realme’s accessories, including the 10000mAh battery pack worth Rs 1,299 and Buds Wireless worth Rs 1,799, are also up for grabs under the Winter Sale.