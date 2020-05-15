Realme will launch its first smart TV to take on Xiaomi Mi TV on May 25, Realme Watch also incoming.

Realme TV, Realme’s first smart TV that will take on Xiaomi’s Mi TVs, will officially be launched in India on May 25. Realme TV will be accompanied by Realme’s first smartwatch, aka Realme Watch, which will also be launched in India on the same day. Realme TV and Realme Watch India launch comes just a few days after Realme launched the Realme Narzo series of budget phones in the country. So you can say, Realme has been keeping busy.

Unlike its phones though, launching a TV or even a smartwatch, will be different. Take the TV for instance. India’s TV market is witnessing a renaissance moment, off late, with smart TVs becoming more and more affordable by the day. Xiaomi has a lot to do with it. Its Mi TVs that pack high-end specs at rock-bottom prices have literally taken India by storm. Only recently, Xiaomi also launched the Mi TV Box 4K that’s designed to bring older smart TVs in sync with the latest and greatest of OTT platforms, plus making them smarter. So, you see, lots of action is happening in this space.

Xiaomi’s success story — Xiaomi is currently India’s number one smart TV brand as well — has led e-commerce platforms like Flipkart to ink licensing deals with the likes of Motorola and Nokia to launch budget Motorola and Nokia TVs in the market. Not to mention, the likes of Vu and TCL, makers of affordable TVs, are being pushed to up their game as well.

Realme’s rivalry with Xiaomi isn’t a secret, so it was only about time it did something about Xiaomi’s growing dominance in India’s smart TV space, with its own competing product, Realme, in fact, has been hyping up its TV for some time now, though it has remained silent on what would be in store in terms of specs and features — so far. Now that it is out with a launch date, hopefully, we will get more information.

There’s a very high probability of the Realme TV being based on Android TV platform though whether or not Realme also brings in some sort of OS on top of it, like Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI, is something only time will tell. Realme may kickstart proceedings with a 43-inch model, though there should be more options at launch. While FHD is expected, a 4K Realme TV can’t be ruled out entirely.

Coming to Realme’s other product, the Realme Watch, the company has already started teasing it on social media. The Realme Watch will be inspired by the Apple Watch so it seems. More details are awaited. Watch this space for our full coverage of the Realme TV and Realme Watch in the days to come.