Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S and Buds Air Pro Master Edition launched in India: Check features, price, availability, other details

The series includes two smartwatches, the Realme Watch S as well as the Realme Watch S Pro.

Realme today announced the launch of new additions to its smartwatch and earbuds collection. The company has announced Watch S series for its premium smartwatch segment, touting it to be the perfect mix of sport and style, while Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition has been announced in collaboration with Jose Levy, who is a French Luxury Designer. In a statement, Realme VP and Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth said that the company has entered into the AIoT segment this year and with the Watch S series, they were entering the premium smartwatch segment.

Realme Watch S series

The series includes two smartwatches, the Realme Watch S as well as the Realme Watch S Pro. This series marks the first time that Realme would launch smartwatches having round dials. The watches have an auto-brightness feature for the screen with five levels of brightness, along with premium displays. Apart from that, the series also has health monitors to track the blood oxygen saturation level and the heart rate in real time. The watches will also alert the user in case of any unusual activity in health parameters.

On top of that, the series would be able to receive notifications for almost all apps, while also showing some of the corresponding icons. Realme smartwatch and smartphone can be paired seamlessly, after which calls, SMSes and third-party app messages would be displayed on the watch itself. To maintain activity records, the watch has several sports modes and more than 100 watch faces, the company said.

Watch S Pro: The watch comes with a 3.5 cm large AMOLED touch screen, and has been equipped with the finest stainless steel to give it durability. With 15 sports modes, the watch also has a swimming mode so that all the data regarding the swimming activity of the wearer can also be recorded in real-time. With a 420mAh battery, the watch comes with a battery life of up to 14 days. It can also support the dual-satellite location and can be used daily due to its light-weightedness, durability, and skin friendliness. The watch is also available with four colour variations in silicone straps, viz, green, blue, orange as well as classic black. On the other hand, the vegan leather strap would also be available in four colours – black, green, blue and brown. The first flash sale of the Realme Watch S Pro would begin on December 29 at 12 noon. Interested people can either head to Realme’s website or Flipkart to buy the watch for Rs 9,999.

Watch S: A 3.3cm large colour touchscreen features on a 6063 aluminium alloy body having high strength and low density. Due to this, the watch is lightweight as well as sturdy. This watch has 16 types of sports modes and can monitor activities like strength training, aerobic capacity, stationary bike and outdoor cycling along with others, while also monitoring steps and sleep and sending sedentary reminders. With a 390mAh large battery, the watch has a battery life of up to 15 days. The Master Edition of the watch has two special designs, one being in black and white and other being boldly colourful. The straps of this watch also come in liquid silicone and vegan leather, with the same colour variations as the Pro. Realme Watch S is set to go on flash sale on December 28 at 12 noon, with the watch being available at Rs 4,999 on Realme’s website as well as Flipkart.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition

Apart from Realme Watch S series, the company has also launched Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition in collaboration with Jose Levy. The earbuds have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 35 decibels, and in the gaming mode, 94ms super-low potency. The earbuds provide a total playback of 25 hours, and of 20 hours with ANC. The earbuds have a 10mm bass boost driver, along with dual-mic noise cancellation for calls. They also have Google fast pair and instant auto-connect features, with an ultra-light body of 48.8g. The buds would be available in New Wave Silver colour, and the product would be up for sale on January 5 next year at 12 noon for Rs 4,999. It would be available on Flipkart and Realme website.

The Watch S series can be pre-ordered on the Realme website from December 23 at 2 pm, and the pre sales would last till 11:59 pm on December 27. Upon pre-ordering, customers interested in Watch S would also be able to add the Realme Buds Q for Rs 499. On the other hand, pre-ordering customers for Watch S Pro would be able to add Realme Buds Air Neo for Rs 999.