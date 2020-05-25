Realme Watch explained in 10 points: All your questions answered about Realme’s first smartwatch in India

Realme Watch packs enough smarts and that aggressive price means it has every ingredient in the book to give a Fitbit a run for its money.
Realme Watch is Oppo spin-off Realme’s first smartwatch in India. The Realme Watch is not a smartwatch in the literal sense like the Samsung Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch though, at best, you can say that it’s a “glorified” smart band. But at a price of Rs 3,999, the Realme Watch does punch way above its weight when it comes to feature set and functionality, so I guess, it all works out well in the end. Besides, Realme may not even be looking to compete with the Samsungs and Apples here. Fitbit maybe.
The Realme Watch packs enough smarts and that aggressive price means it has every ingredient in the book to give a Fitbit a run for its money. We will of course be putting the Realme Watch through its paces in the coming days, but before that, here’s everything you need to know about Realme’s first smartwatch in India, in 10 points.
- The Realme Watch has an all-plastic body, touch-sensitive display, and a physical button on the side for navigation. Realme Watch will be available in single size with a 1.4-inch display. The smartwatch will support 20mm removable wrist straps. Realme will ship a black strap in the box. The company will sell additional straps in blue, red, and green for Rs 499.
- The 1.4-inch “curved” display of the Realme Watch has a 320×320 pixel resolution and 380 nits of peak brightness with ten levels of adjustment. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Realme Watch is also IP68-certified for water and dust resistance.
- It will be possible to customize the Realme Watch with different watch faces. The Realme Watch will ship with 12 watch faces and more than 100 will be added soon via a software update. By default, the Realme Watch will display time, date, weather, steps, heart rate, and calories.
- Two key tracking features of the Realme Watch are real-time heart rate monitoring and SpO2 monitoring for blood oxygen level tracking. The Realme Watch has a PPG optical heart rate sensor from Goodix for continuous heart rate monitoring. It can detect the heart rate every 5 minutes and tell you when something goes wrong. The SpO2 tracker can meanwhile monitor your blood oxygen at any time with accuracy that’s said to be comparable to medical blood oxygen monitors.
- The Realme Watch also supports up to 14 different sports modes. These include Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical machine, Yoga and Cricket.
- When paired with a smartphone, the Realme Watch can notify you of incoming calls and SMS. The Realme Watch can also display notifications from third-party apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Gmail, Twitter, Tiktok, and YouTube. You can’t download and install apps on the Realme Watch.
- The Realme Watch can be used to remotely control the music player on your smartphone as well as control the shutter button of your phone’s camera.
- In the future, it will also be possible to control smart home products with the Realme Watch, according to Realme.
- The Realme Watch links to a smartphone using Bluetooth 5.0 and users will be able to control it through the Realme Link app.
- The 160mAh battery inside the Realme Watch is claimed to offer up to 9-days of battery life on single charge (up to 7 hours with heart rate monitoring enabled). There’s also a dedicated power saving mode on the Realme Watch that is claimed to stretch battery life to up to 20 days.
