Realme Watch explained in 10 points: All your questions answered about Realme’s first smartwatch in India

Realme Watch

Realme Watch is Oppo spin-off Realme’s first smartwatch in India. The Realme Watch is not a smartwatch in the literal sense like the Samsung Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch though, at best, you can say that it’s a “glorified” smart band. But at a price of Rs 3,999, the Realme Watch does punch way above its weight when it comes to feature set and functionality, so I guess, it all works out well in the end. Besides, Realme may not even be looking to compete with the Samsungs and Apples here. Fitbit maybe.

The Realme Watch packs enough smarts and that aggressive price means it has every ingredient in the book to give a Fitbit a run for its money. We will of course be putting the Realme Watch through its paces in the coming days, but before that, here’s everything you need to know about Realme’s first smartwatch in India, in 10 points.

Realme Watch India price is Rs 3,999.