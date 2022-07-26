Realme Watch 3 with Bluetooth calling, IP68 rating and up to 7-day battery life launched in India: Price, specs

Realme, today, launched the Realme Watch 3 budget smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and up to 7-day battery life in India. Realme Watch 3 was launched alongside the Realme Pad X, Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, Realme Buds Wireless 2S, and Realme Flat Monitor. Realme Watch 3 price in India is set at Rs 3,499.

REALME WATCH 3 PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Realme has launched the Realme Watch 3 in India at a price of Rs 3,499. The entry-level smartwatch will go on sale starting from August 2 (12 noon) across realme.com. Flipkart, and mainlines channels.

Realme Watch 3 will be offered with Rs 500 instant discount during the first sale day which means that potential buyers will be able to get it at a reduced price of Rs 2,999.

REALME WATCH 3 SPECS, FEATURES

Realme claims that the Realme Watch 3 is the largest screen Bluetooth calling-equipped smartwatch in its segment which is to say it comes with a speaker and microphone built in. It comes with a 1.8-inch “horizon curved” touchscreen display with up to 500nits of peak brightness and scratch resistance. Realme is using a vacuum-plated reflective metallic frame in the Watch 3 for a slim and light look. The smartwatch will be available in two colourways— Black and Gray.

Realme Watch 3 comes with over 100 watch faces for customisation, Realme says. The watch is also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

Speaking of fitness smarts, the Realme Watch 3 comes with support for over 110 sports modes including outdoor running, boxing, rowing machine, golf, strength training, elliptical, outdoor cycle, and yoga. The Watch 3 can track your blood oxygen saturation level of SpO2, heart rate, stress, as well as sleep quality.

Realme Watch 3 is powered by a 340mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 7-day battery life on a single charge.