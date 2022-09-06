Realme Watch 3 Pro, Realme Buds Air3s launched in India: Full specs, price and more 

Realme today launched two new products- Realme Airbuds 3S and Realme Watch 3 Pro- in India today. The newly launched devices are a part of company’s TechLife Ecosystem that caters to company’s AIoT product portfolio.

Launched at Rs 2499, Realme AirBuds 3S is built out of silicone material and features a short earbud design for a compact appearance and silicon ear wing tip for a snug fit. The earbuds are equipped with new generation Bluetooth 5.3 technology and its noise reduction system is assisted by the 4-Mic AI ENC noise cancelling algorithm. The company claims that Realme Buds Air can offer up to 30 hours playback time with a battery capacity of 43mAh for a single earbud and supports 10 minutes fast charging lasting up to 5hours in a normal mode. Additionally, the new Buds Air 3S are equipped with smart features such as Dual device connectivity which lets user choose the device as per the requirement and Open up auto connection let the device connect automatically as soon as the user opens the charging case & google fast pairs helps setting the connection when pairing for the first time. The Realme Buds Air 3S will be available in two colors – Bass Black and Bass White – and will be available on 14 September, 2022, from 12 PM on Realme.com, Amazon and mainstream outlets.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED HD curved display with thin body and narrow bezels. It comes with multi-system standalone GPS and Cywee’s GPS positioning algorithm to record the body movements and lasts up to more than 20 hours under continuous GPS use, as per the company claims. It supports magnetic charging with 345mAh battery capacity and can deliver 10 days battery life, says the company. It includes an extensive collection of over 100 Watch Faces. Additionally, it has over 110 Sports Modes and is IP68 water resistant. It also packs in few health monitoring features such as SpO2, heart rate, stress levels, and sleep quality. The smartwatch will be available in two colours- Black and Grey. It is priced at Rs 4999 and will be on sale on realme.com, Flipkart and mainstream channels on 9 September, 12 PM. There’s a discount of Rs 500 on the new smartwatch on realme.com and Flipkart bringing down the price to Rs 4499.