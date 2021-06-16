Realme Watch 2 Pro, Watch 2, Robot Vacuum launched; Realme Book laptop, Pad tablet set to arrive in ‘coming months’

Realme has simultaneously announced a co-creation programme for fans to create the Realme Book together.

Realme has launched a slew of AIoT products ranging from new smartwatches to a smart robot vacuum cleaner while simultaneously announcing that it is set to enter two new product categories, laptops and tablets, soon. This is part of the Oppo spin-off brand’s all-new “1+5+T” strategy which is said to be an evolved version of its previous “1+4+N” strategy even as Realme expands further into the global AIoT space.

At its first international launch event of the year, held virtually on Tuesday, Realme took the wraps off the Realme Watch 2 Pro, Watch 2, and Robot Vacuum. The flagship Realme GT with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC was also launched during the same keynote. At the same time, the brand announced that it is working on its first laptop, the Realme Book, and tablet, the Realme Pad, both set to arrive in the coming months. All the announcements were with regards to the European market. Realme usually brings many of its products to India, and therefore, it is highly likely that we will hear about them soon enough.

“AIoT is a key component of Realme’s long-term vision and growth strategy as it is set to transform the way young people live and work in the future. With our new ‘1+5+T’ strategy, we’re moving further into the AIoT space by creating a truly comprehensive, interconnected, and tailored AIoT experience that will enhance every aspect of the modern lifestyle for today’s young consumers,” Realme CEO Sky Li said, adding “we will continue to adopt next-generation technologies and expand our AIoT product lineup, while working with promising partners who have similar aspirations, to bring more exciting AIoT products to the world under our TechLife platform.”

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Watch 2

The Realme Watch 2 Pro has a 1.75-inch colour display which makes it 56 percent larger than the original Realme Watch. It also has a higher resolution (320×385 pixels) screen which is said to be 58 percent brighter at 600 nits. The smartwatch packs sensors for heart rate detection and SpO2 or blood oxygen saturation level tracking. Realme is also bumping up the number of workout modes from 16 to 90 in this new version. The smartwatch comes with dual-satellite GPS and a 390mAh battery rated to deliver up to 14 days of battery life.

For customisation, the Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with support for over 100 watch faces including a series designed by artist and art director of the Realme design studio, Grafflex, based on graffiti and street art styles.

#FlagshipKiller2021 Live: #realmeWatch2 will be just £49.99 and #realmeWatch2Pro comes at just £69.99. Both will be available from Amazon UK and https://t.co/02bYdfv53B from June 16th. pic.twitter.com/DV0Njxlf8Y — realme UK (@realmeUK) June 15, 2021

Realme is also launching a watered-down Realme Watch alongside with a smaller 1.4-inch display keeping much of the Watch 2 Pro features intact.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro will sell for Euros 74.99 (roughly Rs 7,000) while the Realme Watch will cost Euros 54.99 (roughly Rs 5,000).

Realme Robot Vacuum

This is the first product to launch under Realme’s “TechLife” open partner platform for AIoT startups. Realme says it is its “most advanced smart home product to date.” The smart vacuum cleaner packs 38 sensors including LiDAR for smart mapping and navigation – for up to 12 percent greater accuracy than the previous LiDAR generations. The Robot Vacuum can judge relative positions at an accuracy rate of up to 98 percent, Realme claims.

#FlagshipKiller2021 Live: The realme TechLife Robot Vacuum will be available to order from tomorrow on AliExpress from just €299. pic.twitter.com/bAoJas3YaF — realme UK (@realmeUK) June 15, 2021

It has a 2-in-1 vacuum-mop with a mopping power of 3000Pa. On quite mode, it is designed to keep noise levels as low as 55dB. It comes with a 5200mAh battery, a 600ml dust bin and a 300ml smart electronic water tank. It works with both Google Assistant and Alexa.

The Realme Robot Vacuum will sell for Euros 299 (roughly Rs 26,600).

Realme Book, Realme Pad

Realme is only sharing a “sneak peek” of its first laptop and tablet for now. All the other details including specs and possible pricing remain a secret. The Realme Book design, shared by the brand, looks a lot like the MacBook but it seems this may not be the final version as Realme has simultaneously announced a co-creation programme for fans to create the Realme Book together. More details are awaited.