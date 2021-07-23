Realme Watch 2 Pro, Watch 2, Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo and Buds Q2 Neo launched in India: check specs, price

Realme Watch 2

Realme is launching a slew of AIoT products in India today including the Realme Watch 2 Pro and Watch 2 smartwatches, Buds Wireless 2 and Buds Wireless 2 Neo neckband-style earphones and Buds Q2 Neo truly wireless earbuds. The Realme Watch 2 Pro price in India is Rs 4,999. The Watch 2 Rs 3,499. The Buds Wireless 2 Rs 2,299. The Buds Wireless 2 Neo Rs 1,499. And, the Buds Q2 Neo price in India is Rs 1,599. The Watch 2 Pro, Watch 2, Buds Wireless 2, and Buds Wireless 2 Neo will be available from July 26 while the Buds Q2 Neo will start shipping from July 29.

Watch 2 Pro, Watch 2, Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo and Buds Q2 Neo India prices, availability

The Watch 2 Pro will be available for buying from Realme.com and Amazon from July 26 at a price of Rs 4,999. Realme will soon make it available for purchase at mainline channels.

The Watch 2 will be available for buying from Realme.com and Flipkart from July 26 at a price of Rs 3,499. During the first sale on Flipkart, it will sell at a Rs 500 discount bringing the price down to Rs 2,999. Realme will soon make it available for purchase at mainline channels.

The Buds Wireless 2 will be available for buying from Realme.com and Flipkart from July 26 at a price of Rs 2,299. During the first sale on Flipkart, it will sell at a Rs 300 discount bringing the price down to Rs 1,999. Realme will soon make it available for purchase at mainline channels.

The Buds Wireless 2 Neo will be available for buying from Realme.com and Amazon from July 26 at a price of Rs 1,499. During the first sale on Amazon, it will sell at a Rs 100 discount bringing the price down to Rs 1,399. Realme will soon make it available for purchase at mainline channels.

The Buds Q2 Neo will be available for buying from Realme.com and Flipkart from July 29 at a price of Rs 1,599. During the first sale on Flipkart, it will sell at a Rs 300 discount bringing the price down to Rs 1,299. Realme will soon make it available for purchase at mainline channels.

Watch 2 Pro, Watch 2, Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo and Buds Q2 Neo features

The Watch 2 Pro has a 1.75-inch colour display which makes it 56 percent larger than the original Realme Watch. It also has a higher resolution (320×385 pixels) screen which is said to be 58 percent brighter at 600 nits. The smartwatch packs sensors for heart rate detection and SpO2 or blood oxygen saturation level tracking. Realme has also bumped up the number of workout modes from 16 to 90 in this new version. The smartwatch comes with dual-satellite GPS and a 390mAh battery rated to deliver up to 14 days of battery life.

For customisation, the Watch 2 Pro comes with support for over 100 watch faces including a series designed by artist and art director of the Realme design studio, Grafflex, based on graffiti and street art styles.

The Watch 2 has a smaller 1.4-inch display keeping much of the Watch 2 Pro features intact.

The Buds Wireless 2 support active noise cancellation of up to 25dB. These feature Realme’s R2 Chip and Vocplus AI Call Noise Cancellation technology and come with 13.6mm bass boost driver and support for Sony LDAC hi-res audio. They also come with 88ms super-low latency mode for gaming. These are rated to deliver up to 22 hours of playback and support dart charge.

The Buds Wireless 2 Neo feature ENC or Environment Noise Cancellation and pack 11.2mm bass boost driver and 88ms low latency alongside up to 17 hours of claimed playback.

Lastly, the entry-level Buds Q2 Neo TWS earbuds come with 10mm dynamic bass boost driver, 88ms low latency gaming mode and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). They are IPX4 certified and are rated to deliver up to 20 hours of playback on single charge.