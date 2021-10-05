Realme UI 3.0 launching on October 13, Realme GT series to receive update first

Realme UI 3.0 comes in October 13

Realme is launching Realme UI 3.0 on October 13, the company confirmed via a tweet. Other smartphones by Realme will also receive the Android 12-based UI 3.0 update soon. The new operating system will soon be released globally and will be announced in a couple of weeks.

The new Relme UI 3.0 is powered by Android 12. The Realme GT series will be the first to receive the stable version of the new Realme UI, the company mentioned separately with other Realme phones following suit. All Realme users will be able to apply for an upgrade to UI 3.0 through its community forum.

Moreover, the new User Interface from Realme will have improved “functionality, fluency, customisability, security, and privacy that young users are concerned about.” The company tweet mentioned. The entire UI will have an overall upgraded features than the outgoing Operating System. UI 2.0. Realme UI has already surpassed 100 million users worldwide.

The Realme UI 3.0 was officially announced during the launch event of the Realme GT Neo 2 that mentioned that the new OS will come in October without referring to the exact data. The Realme phones that will be compatible with the new interface will be announced in a month’s time. The new Realme UI 3.0 will incorporate some of the features that will be found on Oppo’s Operating System, ColorOS 12. The new UI will have improved security and privacy features.