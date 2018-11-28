Realme U1 with 25-megapixel ‘Selfie Pro’ camera, Helio P70 AI processor launched

Realme U1 has been officially launched

Realme U1 has been launched in India after much anticipation built by the company through various teasers that highlighted Selfie Pro as the marketing term. The Realme U1, however, delivers what has been built around it, at least on paper. It features a 25-megapixel AI selfie camera that’s powered by a dedicated APU, the company claimed at the event. Additionally, the Realme U1 has two 13-megapixel dual cameras with features such as Slo-mo and Bokeh. The Realme U1 has been strategically priced in the mid-range segment that sees some of the highly popular smartphones such as the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and others.

Realme U1 India Price, Availability, and Offers

The Realme U1 price in India has been set at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will be available at Rs 14,999. The smartphone comes in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold colours. The Realme U1 will be available starting 12 pm on December 5 via Amazon as an exclusive.

The launch offers include a 5 per cent cashback on SBI cards and benefits worth Rs 5,750, along with up to 4.2TB of 4G data. The No Cost EMI payment facility will also be available on the purchase.

Realme U1 Specifications

The Realme U1 is a dual SIM smartphone with a dedicated slot and runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor with eight cores, four of which are clocked at 2.0GHz while the other four are clocked at 2.1GHz. The processor is integrated with AI engine, as well as a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clocked at up to 900MHz. The company claims the Realme U1 can offer a 60fps gameplay, which is better than the competing Snapdragon processors. The Realme U1 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a teardrop notch at the top, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and dual 2.5D curved glass. The display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

For the cameras, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel ‘Selfie Pro’ camera with a Sony IMX576 sensor, a 1.8-micron large pixel, and a f/2.0 aperture. It has features such as Portrait Lighting and Slo-mo effect. Realme also touted a new feature called AI Beauty+ that is especially designed for Indian skin colours – the cameras can detect up to 296 beauty points to optimise the selfie. There are two 13-megapixel sensors on the rear, accompanied by an LED flash. It supports features such as Super Vivid 2.0 and AI Scene Detection. Realme says the image processing is faster than before, thanks to the APU integrated into the chipset. The cameras support facial scanning that is claimed to unlock the smartphone in 0.1 seconds.