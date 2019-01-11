Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, other Realme smartphones to get January update: Release time, features, and more

Realme has announced the January software update schedule for five smartphones in its range. These include Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme 1. The company said it will be rolling out the update in mid-January that will continue till February.

The Realme U1 will be the first phone in the series to get this software update. Furthermore, Realme has also announced that that the company plans to offer the bootloader unlock option besides the kernel sources for its two devices – Realme 2 Pro and Realme 1.

As per the official Realme forum, the company is yet to decide upon the exact rollout dates of the January update for Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 or the Realme 1. But Realme has shared a tentative timeline for the rollout.

It is expected to start in mid-January and will be followed by Realme 2, Realme C1, and Realme 2 Pro updates by the end of the month. However, the Realme 1 will be getting the update in February. This timeline is in line with the company’s original announcement back in November.

For the Realme 2 Pro, the bootloader unlock support and the official kernel sources will be released by January 15. The same for will be released for Realme 1 around the middle of next month.

In the update, the eligible smartphones will get a new camera watermark as well as the Android Security patch for the month.

READ ALSO | China’s Xiaomi places a $1.5 billion bet on AI and smart devices

Users having Realme U1 or Realme 1 will also be getting reboot option in the shutdown interface. In addition, the January update for Realme U1 will include optimised reminders when Developer Options, Accessibility Mode, and Device Manager are on.

Finally, the update will be bringing the Realme Material Design theme to two of its phones – Realme C1 and Realme 2.

Users must also note that not all users will be receiving them on the very first day either. As expected, the software update will be released in phases. Realme has also assured its users that the manual download links for the update packages on the website will be released on a later date.