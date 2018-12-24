Realme U1 offer: Avail Rs 1,500 discount, Rs 2,500 cashback, and more; here’s how

Realme U1 is available with discounts

Realme U1, the latest addition to company’s smartphone portfolio, is available with an offer – a discount of Rs 1,500. Amazon, the exclusive online seller for the smartphone, is now giving Rs 1,500 off on both the variants of Realme U1, valid till January 2. Started last week, the offer is applicable to the customers who opt for online payment for the smartphone using HDFC credit or debit card. Here’s how much the Realme U1 will cost you after the offer:

Realme U1 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999, however, the customer will end up paying Rs 10,499 after the discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank cards. The Realme U1 4GB/64GB model will be available at Rs 12,999 down from its original price of Rs 14,499. The smartphone is available in Brave Blue, Ambitious Black, and Fiery Gold colours. On top of this, there is also the Jio Realme Thunder offer available on the purchase that benefits the customers with a cashback of Rs 2,500 and a Cleartrip cashback offer.

Amazon is running the HDFC Bank offer on select items, including Realme U1, wherein a customer can get Rs 1,500 off on transactions worth Rs 5,000 or above on credit cards and Rs 10,000 or higher on debit cards. This is a limited period offer that will expire on January 2, 2019.

For specifications, the Realme U1 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS display with full-HD+ resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with Mali-G72 GPU. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup on the rear comprising a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, powered by AI. For selfies, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel camera featuring Sony IMX576 sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 3500mAh battery under the hood.