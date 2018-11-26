Realme U1 launch date in India: From time to location, all you need to know about ‘India’s SelfiePro’ phone



Realme U1 India Launch Date and Time: Realme is set to launch its new phone Realme U1 on Wednesday. The phone manufacturer has put out the details of the launch event on its website with a page with ‘nofify me’ option. However, it has not revealed the details of the upcoming phone.

Realme U1, touted as India’s SelfiePro phone, is claimed to have the most powerful selfie camera ever. According to Amazon, Realme U1 will have high-resolution depth engine, faster multi-frame noise reduction shot, anti-blooming engine and accurate AI detection.

Realme U1 with Media Tek Helio P70 processor

In a short video uploaded on its site, the phone maker shows that Realme U1 will have Media Tek Helio P70 processor. The company in a tweet said: “Yes, it’s coming. Realme is bringing to you world’s first MediaTekHelioP70 smartphone with our brand-new U series product. Are U excited?” According to the manufacturer, the all-new RealmeU1 is the first phone globally to come with MediaTek HelioP70 processor.

The all new #RealmeU1 is the first phone globally to come with the extremely powerful #MediaTekHelioP70 processor! Noted? ????https://t.co/reg8Whl5gd pic.twitter.com/oNiv2tgovL — Realme (@realmemobiles) November 22, 2018

Facial detection feature

In its official Twitter handle, the company claims to have ‘multiple facial detection’ feature in its new series. It said: “Selfie or groupfie? No matter what it is, with its multiple facial detection, #IndiasSelfiePro #RealmeU1 will never disappoint you! But there’s more. Stay tuned.” “Day or night! Your selfies are always going to be bright! Are U ready to be IndiasSelfiePro? the company said.

Know more: https://t.co/reg8WhCGEN pic.twitter.com/C8J4D1SbMO — Realme (@realmemobiles) November 24, 2018

Launch Date and Time: November 28, 12:30 PM

Place: New Delhi