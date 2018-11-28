Realme U1 India launch LIVE updates: Expected price of first MediaTek Helio P70 phone

Realme U1 comes integrated with a MediaTek Helio P70 processor

Realme U1, the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor, is set to launch in India today at an event in New Delhi. The Realme U1 is the latest addition to the increasingly popular Realme series that has gathered positive response from the customers. Realme started out earlier this year with the first smartphone, Realme 1 under the Oppo branding, however, it spun off to ditch the branding and continue with just Realme. The Realme U1 is the company’s fifth smartphone that is expected to take on the mid-range smartphone such as the newly-launched Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Realme U1 India Launch Live Stream

The Realme U1 launch event in India is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm. The company has activated the live streams on several platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Realme website. You can click/tap on the video embedded below to begin watching the live stream. Alternatively, you can stay tuned to FE Tech as we will be covering the Realme U1 launch event live from the venue.

Realme U1 Price, Specifications

The Realme U1 India price will be revealed at the launch event, however, it is speculated to cost somewhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. The smartphone is also likely to have multiple RAM/ storage variants. It’s already out that the Realme U1 will be exclusively available to buy via Amazon.in. The availability details will be announced alongside price.

For the specifications, the Realme U1 has been confirmed to come with a MediaTek Helio P70 – this is the first phone to be powered by MediaTek’s latest processor. The MediaTek Helio processor is based on 12-nanometre FinFET architecture featuring eight cores clocked up to 2.1GHz. The smartphone will come with a notch display, as seen on the teasers, however, the display size is not known yet.

The smartphone is also expected to come with a dual camera setup on the rear, but exact specifications will be announced at the event. Other details on the smartphone are scarce as well until the launch event kicks off.