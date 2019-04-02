Realme U1 gets cheaper once again: Here’s the new pricing

Realme has dropped the Realme U1 price once again. It is now available on Amazon India and Realme.com at a price starting from Rs 9,999. Both the 3GB RAM + 32GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB variants have received the price cut.

Realme announced the price cut on Twitter on Monday, April 1, where the post mentioned that the 3GB/ 32GB variant is now available at Rs 9,999, whereas the 4GB/64GB model is available at Rs 11,999.

In February 2019, the company dropped the price for both the variants – the 3GB/ 32GB price came down to Rs 10,999 and the 4GB/ 64GB was available at Rs 13,499.

The smartphone is available in three colours Fiery Gold, Brave Blue and Ambitious Black, and Amazon has also offered no-cost EMI option and exchange offer for the purchase of Realme U1.

Realme U1 was launched in India in November 2018, and includes dual rear cameras, dedicated microSD card slot, ‘waterdrop’ notch on the display, along with a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC processor.

The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and has a dual SIM (nano) slot. In the 6.3-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution. The 64GB memory variant has an expandable memory of upto 256GB.

The Realme U1 features a dual camera on the rear comprising a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a secondary sensor of 2-megapixel lens and f/2.4 aperture. The camera has several other features like Slo-Mo video, Bokeh effect, Portrait Lighting, AI Scene Detection along with a AI face detection feature.

Realme U1 has a 3500mAh battery and connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, A-GPS, OTG support, micro-USD port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back.