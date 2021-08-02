  • MORE MARKET STATS

Realme to start export of India-made smartphones to Nepal from Q3

By: |
August 02, 2021 4:36 PM

In India, Realme - with a 14.6 per cent market share - ranked fourth in the tally of top smartphone companies in the June 2021 quarter, behind Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo.

Realme is among the top four smartphone brands in markets like India, Czech Republic, and Greece.

Tech major Realme on Monday said it will begin exporting India-made smartphones to Nepal in the third quarter of 2021.

Realme Vice President and India and Europe Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth will spearhead the brand’s presence and business operations in Nepal while continuing to lead the India and Europe growth story for the company, a statement said

Related News

“With localisation and innovation at its core, Realme sees Nepal as a critical market and will expand its presence in the Nepal smartphone market in order to meet consumer needs. Realme wants to democratise the most cutting-edge technology of smartphones and AIOT products in Nepal and make them available in all price segments for consumers,” it added.

Realme is among the top four smartphone brands in markets like India, Czech Republic, and Greece.

In India, Realme – with a 14.6 per cent market share – ranked fourth in the tally of top smartphone companies in the June 2021 quarter, behind Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo. Over 33 million smartphones were shipped in India in the second quarter of 2021, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Realme was the top 5G smartphone brand with a 23 per cent share in the said quarter, the report had said.

“It is an immensely proud moment where Realme will be exporting ‘Made in India’ smartphones to our neighbour Nepal. Adding to this, we will also be exporting our AIOT products very soon. We have received great success in India and will look forward to receiving a similar achievement in Nepal,” Sheth said on Monday.

He added that the company aims to be among the top two smartphone brands in Nepal by 2022.

“As I embark on this newly added role to lead realme’s Nepal operations, I am really thrilled and looking forward to bringing fantastic realme products to Nepal users,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Realme
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Realme to start export of India-made smartphones to Nepal from Q3
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Elon Musk sides with Epic Games, calls Apple’s App Store fees ‘de facto global tax on the Internet’
2Twitter will pay up to 3 lakh to hackers who find bias in its image-cropping algorithm
3Apple asserts commanding lead in tablet shipments in Q2 2021, latest IDC figures show