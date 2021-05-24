Realme to launch X7 Max 5G with Dimensity 1200, 50- and 43-inch Smart TV 4K in India on May 31

The Realme X7 Max 5G is said to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo.

Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme Smart TV 4K 50- and 43-inch models will be launched in India on May 31, Realme confirmed on Monday. Realme was supposed to launch these products earlier — on May 4 to be precise — but decided to push back the launch due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. The company is now sending out invites to the media for a “virtual” keynote on May 31 where it will take the wraps off both these products for the Indian market. Additionally, it has set up a dedicated product page for the Realme X7 5G revealing all the key specs and design of the phone in question ahead of launch.

The Realme X7 Max 5G is said to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo and all the specs and design shared by Realme seem to add credence to these speculations. Like clockwork, Realme is touting the phone’s 5G capabilities (that you can’t use in India just yet), display, performance, fast charging and the fact that it has put all this inside a slim and light package. The phone is 8.4mm thick and weighs 179 grams and will be available in three colourways with a hard-to-miss Realme’s “Dare to Leap” branding etched strategically on the back, like it was in the Realme 8 Pro (though it is much smaller this time).

Realme claims the Realme X7 Max 5G will be India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC powered 5G phone though there is no word on RAM and storage options. Software inside the phone is expected to be Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

The phone will come with three cameras on the back, including a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP camera for macros.

On the front, the X7 Pro 5G will have a 1080p Super AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Realme says the screen will offer 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut support and up to 1000nits of peak brightness (no word if it would also be HDR-ready).

Rounding off the package will be 50W superdart fast charging though the exact battery capacity hasn’t been revealed.

Should it indeed be a rebranded Realme XT, we are looking at a 6.4-inch screen size, 16MP front camera, and 4,500mAh battery with a few other value additions including in-display fingerprint reader, NFC and stereo speakers.

Alongside the Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme will also launch the 50- and 43-inch Smart TV 4K in India on May 31. Not a lot is known about these TVs but Realme says it will offer “an all-round package” with high-end features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos though whether or not both screen sizes will give you these features or just the high-end 50-inch model is yet to be seen.