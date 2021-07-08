Realme to launch sub-Rs 10,000 5G phones in 2022, Realme GT series confirmed to arrive this quarter

Realme eyes at being 5G market leader

Realme has confirmed that it is set to bring ultra-affordable 5G phones priced under Rs 10,000 to India next year. The announcement was made by India CEO Madhav Sheth during Realme’s 5G webinar on Wednesday. Realme that started its 5G journey in India with the launch of the Realme X50 Pro 5G last year is further planning to take over the 5G market ensuring all its new products priced higher than Rs 15,000 to be 5G ready. Other 5G models from Realme already in the market are Realme 8 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and the Realme X7 Max 5G.

Sheth in a webinar further shared that Realme is planning to launch the Realme GT series in Q3, 2021. The Realme GT 5G that debuted globally on June 15 is a high-end offering from the brand that sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz high refresh rate. It has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. There will be multiple Realme GT models, Sheth has confirmed.

Realme GT 5G entered Europe, Russia, Spain, Thailand in June with its global launch with its maiden products Realme GT Neo and Realme GT Neo Flash. Up in the queue of its line of launches is the Realme GT Master edition.

Realme has not confirmed its entire portfolio but has introduced its new ‘1+5+T’ strategy under which it is planning to have a smartphone, connected with five key categories of Internet of Things (IoT) products (including truly wireless (TWS) earbuds, wearables, TVs, laptops, and tablets), and an open partner platform to support IoT startups.

Research firm Counterpoint validated the interest of customers in 5G by revealing that even before telecom operators have launched 5G connections commercially, 26 percent of the consumers are buying smartphones with 5G as a feature. MediaTek India Director for Corporate Sales and Business Development Kuldeep further informed that the company shipped its 45 million Dimensity-series chips to offer the next-generation cellular technology during the webinar.