Realme to launch slew of AIoT products in India on July 26 including 5G-ready Realme Pad X, monitor and more

Realme, today, announced that it will launch a slew of AIoT products in India on July 26 headlined by the 5G-ready Realme Pad X tablet. A new smartwatch, truly wireless earbuds and a monitor— a first for the brand— also appear to be in the offing, as per the media invite.

The Realme Pad X launch in India is all but confirmed for July 26 as the brand has been teasing and hyping the product leading into today’s announcement. This is the most high-end tablet that Realme makes at the time of writing and by the looks of it, it will be joined by its own set of accessories including a stylus and keyboard cover. Which of these comes bundled with the tablet remains to be seen. Realme might choose to sell them separately. We’ll see.

As for specs, the Realme Pad X has an 11-inch screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 under the hood. You get Realme UI 3.0 software and a choice of either 4G/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations in addition to support for storage expansion. Rounding off the package are an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support.

The Realme Pad X will be accompanied by a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, and what appears to be a smart monitor, too, as far as Realme’s teaser invite is concerned. This will be the brand’s first monitor in the country.

Realme, today, announced that it will launch a slew of AIoT products in India on July 26 headlined by the 5G-ready Realme Pad X tablet. A new smartwatch, truly wireless earbuds and a monitor— a first for the brand— also appear to be in the offing, as per the media invite.

The Realme Pad X launch in India is all but confirmed for July 26 as the brand has been teasing and hyping the product leading into today’s announcement. This is the most high-end tablet that Realme makes at the time of writing and by the looks of it, it will be joined by its own set of accessories including a stylus and keyboard cover. Which of these comes bundled with the tablet remains to be seen. Realme might choose to sell them separately. We’ll see.

As for specs, the Realme Pad X has an 11-inch screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 under the hood. You get Realme UI 3.0 software and a choice of either 4G/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations in addition to support for storage expansion. Rounding off the package are an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support.

The Realme Pad X will be accompanied by a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, a smartwatch, and what appears to be a smart monitor, too, as far as Realme’s teaser invite is concerned. This will be the brand’s first monitor in the country.

“Realme with these new additions is moving further into the AIoT space and will create a truly all-encompassing, networked and customised AIoT experience bound to improve all facets of our contemporary lifestyle,” the brand said in a statement.