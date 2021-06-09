Realme to launch its first laptop in India soon, may come with MacBook Air-like design

It would be interesting to see how things pan out for the Realme laptop in the days to come.

Oppo spin-off Realme will soon launch its first laptop in India, and it appears that it is taking some inspiration from Apple for this. Remember how Steve Jobs introduced the MacBook Air by removing it from a tiny paper office envelope back in 2008, leaving the whole world in awe of its sharp looks and thoughtful design? Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Seth recreated that iconic moment on Wednesday by briefly showing off the brand’s first laptop placed inside a more or less similar envelope on Twitter – through a still image. We say briefly because only a small portion of the laptop was shared.

Sheth did not mention the name of the product, nor the category but the image and accompanying binary code – which translates to Hello World! – kind of gives it away. Realme has apparently been working to launch a laptop in India for a while now. Only recently, the brand had confirmed that it had received “tons of requests for laptop” on one of its forums. Sheth did not reveal any timeline for when Realme will launch its first laptop in the country.

Also Read | Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition review: Xiaomi brings its magic to laptops, but is the show any good?

The teaser suggests it would have a MacBook Air-like fit and finish though whether or not the chassis would be plastic or aluminium is something only time will tell. The Realme laptop is also seen having a slim profile which is accentuated by the fact that it’s kept inside an envelope of all things. The teaser confirms the laptop will come in silver colourway. No further details have been shared at this point of time. There is no word on specs or the kind of segment that Realme is looking to enter with its first badge of laptops.

01001000B 01100101B 01101100B 01101100B 01101111B 00100000B 01010111B 01101111B 01110010B 01101100B 01100100B 00100001B 00000000B#realme new product category has a message for you!

Can you decode it & guess the product name that will add up to your #TechLife? pic.twitter.com/PhPcvn0668 — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 9, 2021

Rival Xiaomi had launched its first laptop(s) in India in June last year, kicking things off with Mi Notebook 14 and Horizon Edition laptops starting at Rs 41,999. Xiaomi has since built on that portfolio, launching multiple models, most of them catering to price conscious buyers. One of the key USP of these Xiaomi laptops has been the presence of SSD, something that is usually reserved for more premium-grade laptops.

It would be interesting to see how things pan out for the Realme laptop in the days to come.