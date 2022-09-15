Realme to sell GT Neo 3T with up to Rs 7,000 discount, says it will be most affordable phone with Snapdragon 870, 80W charging

Realme is all set to launch GT Neo 3T in India as the handset was launched globally in June. It is advertised to be the most affordable 80W charging enabled smartphone with the Snapdragon 807 SoC. The phone offers a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

As part of Realme’s Festive Days, the company will offer discounts up to Rs 7,000 on Realme GT Neo 3T, during the initial sale. The details of the offers are yet to be unveiled.

Realme GT Neo 3T price, availability

Realme GT Neo 3T’s price for launch in India has not been revealed yet – However, the company had launched the same product in Europe for € 469.99.

Realme GT Neo 3T is scheduled to launch in India on September 16, 12:30 pm. The phone will be available to purchase through Flipkart and Realme’s store after its launch. The company has published a microsite of the product on its website, earlier this week.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Under the hood, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 – coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will arrive with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 skin.

The phone features a triple camera setup which comprises of a 64MP primary camera, along with an 8MP camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie camera.

GT Neo 3T has Vapor Chamber-based cooling that will keep the thermals in check, as claimed by the company. The phone also supports Bluetooth v5.2 and dual band Wi-Fi.