Realme TechLife ecosystem brand Dizo announced; to soon launch products under smart home, entertainment, other categories

Under the Realme TechLife ecosystem, a new global brand, Dizo, was launched on Tuesday. Realme will be backing up Dizo that is aiming to go beyond just a consumer tech brand. “Pronounced as ‘dee-zoe’, the brand aims to break the clutter of tech similarities and offer solutions that are aligned to the needs of different consumers, the company said in a press note. Dizo is trying to offer technology that is in accordance with the individuality of a consumer further empowering them.

For Dizo to function, Realme is supporting the brand on three key aspects that are Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT experience. All these are aligned with the Realme Link App.

Leveraging the technology, the brand will be rolling out AIoT products that will allow users to experience a smart and more convenient lifestyle. “The focus of DIZO will be to create a portfolio of AIoT solutions that everyone can use in their daily lifestyle. It will focus on entering into four major product categories, which are Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories for its consumers in India and across the world,” Dizo said in a statement.

While the company has only introduced the technology for the new device offerings, however, nothing in particular has been revealed by the company. Given the use of AIoT, smart devices like smart bulbs, smartwatches, smart speakers, among others can be expected as they were previously set to be launched under Realme. However, at this stage, there is no clarity on how Realme and Dizo will work together to launch such products.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe said, “This is a momentous occasion as DIZO goes live with its mission to offer innovative and diversified AIoT solutions to its consumers. The newest brand will enable users to experience a smart, efficient, and an interconnected life. Being the first brand in the realme TechLife ecosystem, I am very excited to tell you that DIZO already has great products in the pipeline to offer to the people. We wish DIZO good luck and look forward to its success in the times to come.”