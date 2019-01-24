Realme teases launch of new entertainment-centric smartphone in India, likely Realme A1

Realme has teased the launch of its next smartphone

Realme is kicking off 2019 with the launch of a new series for its smartphones in India. The company launched the Realme U1 last year as the counter for rivals such as Xiaomi and Honor. Now, Realme has teased a new smartphone on Twitter and Flipkart with a tagline that reads “Entertainment Ka Boss” (The Boss of Entertainment). While it’s not clear what smartphone is being planned for the launch, it is widely speculated Realme A1 will the company’s first smartphone to launch this year.

As per the details available on the upcoming device’s Flipkart listing, the smartphone is touted for its ‘entertainment’ features, besides some conspicuous ones such as the notched display, internal storage, and gaming capabilities, and more. The smartphone in question might as well be the Realme A1, which entered the rumour mill back in December last year. The smartphone is also expected to mark the entry of a new phone series in the Indian market, as previously confirmed by Realme.

The Realme A1, particularly, was tipped by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter in December last year. It is reported to come with a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset paired with two RAM configurations – 2GB and 3GB – and a 32GB storage model for both. There will be a dual camera setup on the back – a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor – at the back, as per reports. The Realme A1 is said to bear an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It is also reported the Realme A1 will pack a 4300mAh battery under the hood, which goes in line with company teasing the smartphone as an entertainment-centric device.

Contrary to what the listing has revealed, the Realme was previously reported to carry a waterdrop notch at the top of display. It is currently unclear whether the teased smartphone will be the A1 with a broad notch or some other model with a waterdrop notch. In any case, the company is expected to roll out details on the impending launch of the smartphone.