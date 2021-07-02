Realme spinoff Dizo launches GoPods D, neckband earphones in India: Specs, prices, other details

The Dizo GoPods D true wireless earphones and neckband will be available from July 14 and July 7

Realme spinoff Dizo has launched GoPods D and neckband earphones in India at an affordable cost of Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,499 respectively. Dizo is a new brand under Realme that makes ecosystem and audio products in affordable range leaving premium product range to Realme. The products will go on sale on Flipkart in July, followed by select offline stores in the coming weeks. The devices are compatible with the app of the parent company, Realme Link, the company said.

Dizo GoPods D, Dizo wireless neckband earphones India prices and availability

The Dizo GoPods D true wireless earphones will be available from July 14 in two colours (black and white). The Dizo Wireless neckband will be available July 7 onwards and are there in four colours black, green, blue and orange. Both products will be available on Flipkart initially and the products will be available at select offline retailers as well in few weeks.

The earbuds and neckband earphones have the advantage of being a part of a big brand but at the same time are affordably priced at Rs. 1,599 for GoPods and Rs 1,499 for neckbands.

Dizo GoPods D and neckband earphones specifications and features

Dizo GoPods have a low-latency mode and a rated response delay of 110ms. It also comes with environmental noise cancellation for a better microphone experience on calls. The earbuds earphones feature 10mm dynamic drivers and use Bluetooth 5 for connectivity. They are IPX4 rated for water resistance.

Dizo Wireless neckband earphones have 88ms low-latency mode, environmental noise cancellation magnetic linking for the earpieces and Bluetooth 5 for connectivity. The earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance and claim to have a battery life of 17 hours on a single charge. The device is compatible with the Realme Link app and the neckband has button controls for functions as well as volume and playback. Its looks and features are similar to Realme Buds Wireless neckband earphones.