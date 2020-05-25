Realme Smart TV, Realme Watch and Realme Buds Air Neo launched in India; everything you need to know

Realme TV

Realme Smart TV, Realme Watch and Realme Buds Air Neo were officially launched in India on Monday. Two of these products, the Realme Smart TV and Realme Watch, mark Realme’s foray into India’s smart TV and smartwatch market, while with the Realme Buds Air Neo, the company is trying to offer another affordable yet feature packed pair of truly wireless earbuds, after launching the Realme Buds Air, just a few months ago. Additionally, Realme also launched the 10,000mAh Realme Power Bank 2 for the Indian market on Monday, alongside the Realme TV, Realme Watch and Realme Buds Air Neo.

Realme Smart TV, Realme Watch and Realme Buds Air Neo India price and availability

Realme Smart TV: Rs 12,999 (32-inch); Rs 21,999 (43-inch); available from June 2 from Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme Watch (available with black dial; black, blue, red, and green strap options): Rs 3,999; straps to be sold separately for Rs 499 each; available from June 5 from Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme Buds Air Neo (available in white, red, and green): Rs 2,999; available from May 25 from Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme Smart TV — Realme’s answer to Xiaomi’s Mi TV

Realme’s first smart TV will be available in 32-inch (HD-ready) and 43-inch (FHD) size options. Both the 32-inch and 43-inch models of the Realme TV will support Realme’s Chroma Boost picture engine technology. There will be 7 display modes and up to 400 nits of peak brightness here. Interestingly, the Realme Smart TV is also capable of showing HDR 10 content.

Realme Smart TV

Realme touts the Realme Smart TV’s “premium” bezel-less design (with bezels as thin as 8.7mm) and quad speaker setup capable of delivering 24W output — there’s also Dolby Audio support.

Under the hood, the Realme Smart TV has a quad-core MediaTek processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The Realme Smart TV runs Android TV software and comes bundled with a voice-remote (Bluetooth+IR) with hot keys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Assistant. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI, 2 USB, LAN, digital audio out (SPDIF) and Bluetooth 5.0.

Realme Watch — Looks like the Apple Watch but costs way less

The Realme Watch looks a lot like the Apple Watch, but then again, every other smartwatch in the market today does that. The Realme Watch, like any other Realme product, also punches way above its weight when it comes to features, and it does that for just Rs 3,999 which is, amazing. It’s not a full-fledged smartwatch though, a smart fitness band masquerading as a smartwatch maybe, but it’s fine considering the low pricing.

The Realme Watch comes with a 1.4-inch curved display (320×320 pixel) with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is IP68-certified for water and dust resistance and boasts of up to 9-days of battery life on single charge. There’s also a dedicated power saving mode on the Realme Watch that is claimed to stretch battery life to up to 20 days.

Realme Watch

Two key hardware features of the Realme Watch are heart rate monitoring and SpO2 monitoring for blood oxygen level tracking. The Realme Watch also supports up to 14 different sports modes including cricket and yoga.

The Realme Watch ships with 12 watch faces and more than 100 will be added soon via a software update, Realme said during the launch. The smartwatch can also display “some” notifications and help you reject a phone call. It links to a smartphone using Bluetooth 5.0 and users will be able to control it through the Realme Link app.

Realme Buds Air Neo — Realme Buds Air “Lite”

The Realme Buds Air Neo are essentially a more affordable take on Realme’s existing Realme Buds Air (launched in India in December, 2019). They look exactly like the Realme Buds Air, which means they look exactly like the Apple AirPods. Though Realme offers a choice of new and unique colours including red and green.

Just like how Apple’s truly wireless earphones don’t fit in all the way inside your ear, Realme’s Buds Air Neo are also not really in-ear so to say. The Realme Buds Air Neo also have a stem that juts out.

Realme Buds Air Neo

The Realme Buds Air Neo also pack many of the same hardware feature set as their more premium Realme Buds Air sibling including Realme’s custom R1 chip paired with Bluetooth 5.0 that enables a super low latency mode for instant wear detection and Google fast pair.

The Realme Buds Air Neo, just like the Realme Buds Air, also support touch controls, double click to answer a call/play or pause music, triple click to skip to next song, and long press to launch voice assistant/end or decline a call.

Each Realme Bud Air Neo has a large 13mm “dynamic” bass booster driver for clear sound. Realme touts 17 hours of battery life case included, with 3 hours of single playback.