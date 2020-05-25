Realme Smart TV explained in 10 points: All your questions answered about Realme’s first smart TV in India

The Realme Smart TV will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch at a starting price of Rs 12,999 going all the way to Rs 21,999.
Realme Smart TV is Oppo spin-off Realme’s first smart TV in India. Without a doubt, the Realme Smart TV is Realme’s answer to Xiaomi’s Mi TV lineup. Realme is kicking things off with two entry-level models, but as is usually the case with most Realme products, there’s a lot to like here, including a very competitive “affordable” pricing. The Realme Smart TV will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch at a starting price of Rs 12,999 going all the way to Rs 21,999.
Surely, Realme is going all guns blazing at Xiaomi with that kind of “low” pricing, but how does it all add up for potential customers? We will of course be putting the Realme Smart TV through its paces in the coming days, but before that, here’s everything you need to know about Realme’s first smart TV in India, in 10 points.
- Let’s start with the most basic question, aka, size and resolution. Unlike Xiaomi, Realme isn’t launching a high-end 4K HDR smart television in India, to kick start proceedings. Remember, Xiaomi “literally” took the Indian market by storm by launching a high-end 4K HDR smart TV at a ridiculously low price of Rs 39,999 in 2018? That TV was a massive 55-inch in size too. Realme on the other hand is taking it slow and steady, so it seems, by launching what you can call an entry-level smart TV, for now. Realme Smart TV will initially be available in two sizes, 32-inch and 43-inch. While the 32-inch model will be HD-ready (1366×768), the 43-inch model will have a resolution of FHD (1920×1080).
- Realme is using its proprietary Chroma Boost picture engine technology in the Realme Smart TV. You’ll know about Chroma Boost if you’ve heard a thing or two (or use) a Realme smartphone. Realme says Chroma Boost picture engine enhances the “overall picture quality and improves the brightness, colour, contrast and clarity in visuals” in the Realme Smart TV. The technology enables Realme to offer up to 400 nits of peak brightness and up to 7 different display modes (standard, vivid, sport, movie, game, energy-saving, and user customizable) in the Realme Smart TV.
- The Realme Smart TV can support HDR 10 playback from popular OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which Realme says is “rarely found in this price range.”
- Realme says it is offering a “premium” bezel-less design with the Realme Smart TV with bezels as thin as 8.7mm. You can mount it on the wall, or choose to place it on a surface with the help of the bundled base stands. The 43-inch model weighs just under 7kg with or without the stand.
- Under the hood, the Realme Smart TV has a 4-core MediaTek processor with ARM Cortex A53 CPU paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.
- The Realme Smart TV has a quad speaker setup capable of delivering 24W output — there’s also Dolby Audio support. “Two sets of speakers are located at the bottom. Each set is composed of one full-range speaker and one tweeter,” Realme says.
- The Realme Smart TV runs Android TV, more specifically, Android TV 9,0 software and supports “the most popular streaming media platforms, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video.” You can download and install apps and games on it from the Google Play Store. You can also browse the Internet on the Realme Smart TV.
- The Realme Smart TV comes with Google Chromecast built in so you can caste or mirror content from your Android-based smartphone on it.
- It comes bundled with a voice-remote (Bluetooth+IR) with hot keys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Assistant. You will be able to control your smart home products (if any) using this remote control.
- Connectivity options on the Realme Smart TV include 3 HDMI, 2 USB, LAN, digital audio out (SPDIF), Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz WiFi.
Also Read Realme Smart TV, Realme Watch and Realme Buds Air Neo launched in India; everything you need to know
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.