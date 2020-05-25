Realme Smart TV explained in 10 points: All your questions answered about Realme’s first smart TV in India

Realme Smart TV

Realme Smart TV is Oppo spin-off Realme’s first smart TV in India. Without a doubt, the Realme Smart TV is Realme’s answer to Xiaomi’s Mi TV lineup. Realme is kicking things off with two entry-level models, but as is usually the case with most Realme products, there’s a lot to like here, including a very competitive “affordable” pricing. The Realme Smart TV will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch at a starting price of Rs 12,999 going all the way to Rs 21,999.

Surely, Realme is going all guns blazing at Xiaomi with that kind of “low” pricing, but how does it all add up for potential customers? We will of course be putting the Realme Smart TV through its paces in the coming days, but before that, here’s everything you need to know about Realme’s first smart TV in India, in 10 points.

Realme Smart TV remote