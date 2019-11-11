Realme emerges as top performer in India’s smartphone market in Q3 2019

Realme emerged as the real winner in the Indian market in the past quarter

During the festive season, India’s smartphone market imported a whopping 46.6 million units in Q3 2019, recording a 26.5 per cent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 9.3 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth. The latest data on India’s smartphone market comes from International Data Corporation (IDC) that shows Xiaomi continuing to sit atop its rivals, including Samsung, Realme, and Oppo among others.

However, Realme emerged as the real winner in the Indian market in the past quarter, with a growth of 401 per cent YoY in its shipments. Its market share took a huge jump to 14.3 per cent in Q3 2019 from just 3.1 per cent in Q3 2018, the year when the brand had just launched in the country. According to the IDC report, its affordable Realme C2 model and the newly launched Realme 5 and Realme 3i series witnessed “heavy shipments”, which in turn took the vendor’s online share from 16.5 per cent in the previous quarter at to an all-time high of 26.5 per cent last quarter — an 11 per cent growth.

Realme left Oppo, which has 11.8 percent market share, one place behind and became the fourth largest brand in India’s smartphone market with a market share of 14.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi maintained the top spot for smartphone shipments, with 2.6 million units and an 8.5 per cent YoY growth. Samsung, on the other hand, became the only company in the top five to have registered a fall in Q3 2019. It registered an 8.5 per cent YoY decline. Despite being on top, Xiaomi’s market share slightly shrank by 27.1 per cent, while Samsung’s came down by 3.7 per cent. Xiaomi’s Redmi 7A and Redmi Note 7 Pro were the highest shipped models.

Vivo registered a steady 4.7 per cent growth, with 6.7 million shipments to India, which mostly comprised of its Y series (Y12,Y91/i) and the newly-launched online exclusive Z/ U series.

If BBK Electronics, the private conglomerate with ownership in Vivo, Realme, and Oppo, is considered as an umbrella company, it has emerged as the top vendor in the market.

The smartphones in the price range of below Rs 15,000 continue to be the favourite of Indian consumers, as 80 per cent of all the shipments in Q3 2019 happened in that segment. Whereas smartphones in the price bracket of Rs 15000 – 37000 ($200-500) gained six percentage points to 18.9 per cent. Under this segment, OnePlus 7, Redmi K20 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Galaxy A50, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro have recorded good sales figures, the IDC report notes.