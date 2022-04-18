Realme Q5i launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, 90Hz AMOLED display: Specs, price

Realme has launched a new budget phone called the Realme Q5i in China. The Q5i boasts of a 90Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chip, and 33W fast charging. Realme Q5i price in China starts at CNY 1,199 which roughly translates to Rs 14,400. This is for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is now available for pre-order. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

Speaking of specs, the Realme Q5i has a 6.58-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. This houses an 8MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For photography, you get dual rear cameras consisting of a 13MP main and another 2MP depth sensor.

Rounding off the package is a 4,800mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

In other news, Realme is gearing to launch the Realme GT Neo 3 in India on April 29. The GT Neo 3, which is being billed as the “world’s first 150W charging flagship”, was launched in China in late March.

The GT Neo 3 sold in China comes in two versions with different battery sizes and fast charging stats. One of the models supports 150W “UltraDart” charging. You get a 4,500mAh battery here. The second option gets a bigger 5,000mAh battery but 80W fast charging support.

Realme claims you will be able to fully charge the 80W-supporting Realme GT Neo 3 in flat 32 minutes. The version that supports 150W fast charging can go from 0-50% in just 5 minutes.

