Realme Q5 Pro, Realme Q5 launched with up to 80W fast charging, triple rear cameras: Check prices, specs

Realme has launched the Realme Q5 Pro and Realme Q5 in China, hot on the heels of the Realme Q5i. Naturally, the Q5 Pro is more powerful of the two with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, 120Hz AMOLED display, 80W fast charging, and 64MP triple rear cameras. The standard Q5 has a Snapdragon 695, 120Hz LCD, 60W fast charging, and 50MP triple rear cameras. Realme Q5 Pro price in China starts at CNY 1899 (roughly Rs 22,600) while the Q5 starts at CNY 1399 (roughly Rs 16,700). Both phones are a China-only affair for now with no word on global availability and pricing.

Realme Q5 Pro, Realme Q5 specs, features

Realme Q5 Pro has a 6.62-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software is Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Fuelling the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

For photography, the Realme Q5 Pro has three cameras on the back—a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and another 2MP macro. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Realme Q5 on the other hand has a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted physical fingerprint reader. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software is Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Fuelling the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

For photography, the Realme Q5 has three cameras on the back—a 50MP main, 2MP depth, and another 2MP macro. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Realme Q5 Pro, Realme Q5 prices

Realme Q5 Pro price in China starts at CNY 1899 (roughly Rs 22,600) for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This version will come in black. The Q5 Pro will be also available in yellow and white with 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB for CNY 2099 (roughly Rs 25,000) and CNY 2299 (roughly Rs 27,400) respectively.

Realme Q5 starts at CNY 1399 (roughly Rs 16,700) for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Q5 will be also available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB for CNY 1599 (roughly Rs 19,000) and CNY 1799 (roughly Rs 21,400) respectively. The phone will come in Silver, Gold, and Black colourways.