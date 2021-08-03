Realme pulls an Apple, launches MagDart magnetic wireless charging for Android devices

The MagDart wireless charging solution includes a 50W magnetic wireless charger, which the company claims to be the fastest in the world. (Pictures courtesy: Realme)

Realme has launched the world’s first magnetic wireless charging system for Android devices. The MagDart wireless charging solution includes a 50W magnetic wireless charger, which the company claims to be the fastest in the world, Realme Flash – the first Android smartphone with magnetic wireless charging support – and a plethora of magnetic charging accessories.

The Chinese company, which has grown leaps and bounds to become the fastest-growing smartphone brand, aims to pioneer the magnetic wireless charging ecosystem going forward. The only other brand doing magnetic wireless charging at this point of time is Apple, through MagSafe, but the technology works best only with its own devices.

Realme Flash

The company’s first concept phone features a 4,500-mAh battery that can support speeds of up to 50W of MagDart wireless charging. This will fully charge the phone battery from 0 to 100 percent in less than an hour – nearly the same time that it takes the Realme 50W SuperDart wired charger. 50W MagDart Charger

Loaded with an active air-cooling system that maintains the mainboard and coil temperatures at a reasonable level, the 50W MagDart charger also boasts a powerful and compact fan that can remove heat quickly by drawing a large airflow into the charger to maintain power at a high level for a longer period. 15W MagDart Charger

At only 3.9mm, the 15W MagDart Charger is 26.4 per cent thinner than the MagSafe Charger but remains faster than MagSafe courtesy its separated coil and board design. It can fully charge the Realme Flash’s 4,500-mAh battery in 90 mins.