Realme pulls an Apple, launches MagDart magnetic wireless charging for Android devices

Realme has launched the world’s first magnetic wireless charging system for Android devices. The MagDart wireless charging solution includes a 50W magnetic wireless charger, which the company claims to be the fastest in the world, Realme Flash – the first Android smartphone with magnetic wireless charging support – and a plethora of magnetic charging accessories.
The Chinese company, which has grown leaps and bounds to become the fastest-growing smartphone brand, aims to pioneer the magnetic wireless charging ecosystem going forward. The only other brand doing magnetic wireless charging at this point of time is Apple, through MagSafe, but the technology works best only with its own devices.
Realme Flash 50W MagDart Charger 15W MagDart Charger
The company’s first concept phone features a 4,500-mAh battery that can support speeds of up to 50W of MagDart wireless charging. This will fully charge the phone battery from 0 to 100 percent in less than an hour – nearly the same time that it takes the Realme 50W SuperDart wired charger.
Loaded with an active air-cooling system that maintains the mainboard and coil temperatures at a reasonable level, the 50W MagDart charger also boasts a powerful and compact fan that can remove heat quickly by drawing a large airflow into the charger to maintain power at a high level for a longer period.
50W MagDart Charger
15W MagDart Charger
2-in-1 MagDart Power Bank MagDart ecosystem accessories The MagDart wallet, which can hold three standard credit cards, also works as a kickstand to hold the phone up when watching films or during video calls. It’s able to hold three standard credit cards. The Realme GT MagDart Charging Case can enable Realme GT compatible with MagDart via a Type-C connector to allow the phone to be charged wirelessly using MagDart technology.
Bundled with a special charging base, there MagDart Power Bank can be paired to become a vertical charging station. The phone can draw charge from the power bank, while the base can recharge the battery bank simultaneously. For charging on the go, the power bank can be removed from the base and attached to the smartphone. The company has used white vegan leather aluminium to design the power bank.
For portrait photography, the MagDart Beauty Light can be connected to the phone via MagDart and powered via smartphone reverse charging to provide extra flashlight for selfies.
2-in-1 MagDart Power Bank
MagDart ecosystem accessories
The MagDart wallet, which can hold three standard credit cards, also works as a kickstand to hold the phone up when watching films or during video calls. It’s able to hold three standard credit cards.
The Realme GT MagDart Charging Case can enable Realme GT compatible with MagDart via a Type-C connector to allow the phone to be charged wirelessly using MagDart technology.
