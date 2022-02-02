Realme pulls a Samsung, announces Realme 9 Pro Plus with heart rate sensor

At the heart of the Realme 9 Pro Plus, will be the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip.

Realme is borrowing a page out of Samsung’s book, sort of. Realme VP and president of Realme International Business Group, Madhav Sheth, took to Twitter on Tuesday to tease the brand’s upcoming product—the Realme 9 Pro Plus. This phone, Sheth said, will feature a heart rate sensor, a first for any Realme phone. This takes us back in time, when Samsung used to outfit its premium Galaxy phones with heart rate monitoring. Wonder what happened to that.

Coming back to the Realme 9 Pro Plus, for starters, Realme is making it abundantly clear that the heart rate sensor in the phone is not a medical instrument and its data should not be used for medical treatment or diagnosis. So, what is its purpose? Tech like this, whether in smartphones, smartwatches, or fitness bands, lets you track your body trends over time. You can take it a reference point, sure, but it’s no replaceable for actual medical devices.

Keep a track of your health and be aware of it throughout the day.

Our upcoming #realme9Pro+ will feature a heart rate sensor. pic.twitter.com/K0vUoDaGl5 — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) February 1, 2022

Contrary to most Samsung phones (from the past) with the feature, the Realme 9 Pro Plus’s in-screen fingerprint reader will double as a heart rate monitor (this also confirms that the phone will have an AMOLED display). You’ll place your finger on it and if all goes well, the phone should show you a reading in 15 seconds. The phone will then ask you your status—whether you’re resting, walking, or running. It will then keep a tab of all your readings, which you can access later (presumably through the Realme Link app).

At the heart of the Realme 9 Pro Plus, will be the MediaTek Dimensity 920, the same chip that also powers the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and Vivo V23 in India. Realme has also said the phone will set a “new standard for mobile photography.” The brand has been drip-feeding information about the Realme 9 Pro series (there will also be a Realme 9 Pro in addition to Realme 9 Pro Plus) keeping most of the specs a closely guarded secret. Even its launch date is a mystery. Rumour has it that Realme may launch the Realme 9 Pro series globally on February 15. The phones should arrive in India soon enough.

