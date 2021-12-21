Realme provides peak into GT 2 Pro’s three ‘world-first innovations’ ahead of flagship’s launch

Realme, like it had done previously, continued its partnership with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa for the new flagship.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has announced three new features for GT 2 Pro model that it has hailed as the “world’s first innovations” in the smartphone industry. These innovations are related to the phone’s design and communication and photography features.

Realme, like it had done previously, continued its partnership with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa for the new flagship. The Realme GT 2 Pro’s rear camera setup will feature an ultrawide camera with a field-of-view of 150°. It also comes with an innovative antenna switching technology.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January, CEO Pete Lau confirms

Realme announced the new GT 2 Pro features during a special event on its YouTube channel.

Realme GT 2 Pro design innovation

The first innovation includes a sustainable, paper-inspired design for the Realme GT 2 Pro. Realme has dubbed the design language as ‘Paper Tech Master Design’. The Chinese company, which earlier partnered with Fukasawa for its Master Edition smartphones, extended the working relationship for the new flagship smartphone as well. The device’s back panel is constructed using a bio-polymer material by SABIC.

Realme also adopted a new box, which uses less plastics, to further its environment-friendly approach. This has resulted in the overall plastic ratio falling to 0.3% from 21.7%.

Realme GT 2 Pro camera innovation

The Realme GT 2 Pro will come with a new ultrawide sensor, with a field-of-view that is 273% higher than the 89° in the primary wide sensor. The increased field-of-view will be put into action through the new fisheye mode. Realme has claimed that the new mode would make photographs more appealing, thanks to its ‘ultra-long depth of field effect’.

Realme GT 2 Pro communication innovation

Realme has also equipped the GT 2 Pro with an Antenna Array Matrix System, consisting of what it claims to be the world’s first ‘Ultra Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching’ system that uses 12 wraparound antennae covering the smartphone. This system will support mainstream bands in almost all directions with the same signal strength, allowing the device to automatically select the best network band by evaluating signal strength.

Also Read | iPhone 14 to come with 48 MP primary camera, iPhone 15 to get periscope lens: Report

Additionally, the upcoming flagship will also get a WiFi enhancer and 360° NFC support.