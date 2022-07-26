Realme Pad X versus Xiaomi Pad 5: Prices in India, specs, features compared

Realme has launched the Realme Pad X 5G Android tablet in India at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The Pad X comes with some interesting specs including a large 11-inch screen and 8340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It will compete with Xiaomi’s Pad 5, a tablet that’s also high on specs and low on pricing.

We pit the two tablets against each other to find how they stack up in terms of specs and pricing.

Here’s everything to know about Xiaomi Pad 5 and Realme Pad X:

Display: Xiaomi Pad 5 has a 10.95-inch 2.5K LCD display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 10bit colour depth and a TrueTone feature – like the iPhone and iPad – to automatically adjust the colour temperature based on ambient lighting. Xiaomi offers support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback. Realme Pad X on the other hand comes with a 10.95-inch 2K LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 450nits of peak brightness. There is no HDR support though Realme says the “O1 Ultra Vision Engine optimises colour, enhances image quality, and gives you an HDR look and feel” on the tablet.

Speaker setup: Both tablets pack a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

Processor, connectivity: The Pad 5 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chip. The Pad X on the other hand comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. One of the big selling points of the Pad X, according to Realme, is that it supports 5G connectivity (13 bands). Xiaomi offers no cellular option in the Pad 5.

RAM, Storage: Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. This is not expandable, though. Realme Pad X comes with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, which is expandable.

Software: Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet comes with dedicated “MIUI for Pad” software. Sadly, MIUI for Pad is still based on Android 11 with no clear-cut information about future updates. Realme Pad X runs Realme UI 3.0 for Pad software which is based on Android 12. It is confirmed to get two major OS updates.

Cameras: For photography and video calls, the Pad 5 comes with a 13MP rear and 8MP front-facing camera. Realme Pad X also has an 8MP camera on the front and another 13MP camera on the back. A key USP of the Pad X is “Limelight” which uses AI and machine learning to keep you at the centre of the frame during video calls in compatible apps like Google Duo, Meet, and Zoom.

Battery, fast charging: Xiaomi Pad 5 has an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Realme Pad X has an 8340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support baked in.

Design: The Pad 5 has a sleek metal unibody design that weighs only 511g and measures just 6.85mm. Realme Pad X is also very slim and light for a tablet in its class. It weighs about 499g and measures only 7.1mm in thickness.

Accessories: The Xiaomi Pad 5 is compatible with first-party accessories including a smart magnetic cover and a Xiaomi stylus with built-in battery with magnetic fast charging and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The cover accessory is priced at Rs 1,499 while the stylus is priced at Rs 4,999. Realme Pad X also packs stylus support and Realme will sell one –called Realme Pencil— with magnetic wireless charging, up to 10.6 hours of claimed battery life, and a 20Hz sampling rate for Rs 5,499. Realme smart keyboard, meanwhile, comes with a customised task key, 1.3 mm key travel, and 280mAh battery built in at a price of Rs 4,999.

Prices in India: Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India starts at Rs 26,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 28,999. Realme has launched the Pad X in India at a starting price of Rs 19,999. This is for a version with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and Wi-Fi-only connectivity. The 5G version of the tablet comes in two configurations— 4GB/64GB for Rs 25,999 and 6GB/128GB for Rs 27,999.